‘General Hospital’ Weekly Spoilers: Nina’s Stunned, Nelle Shakes Things Up, And Sonny Gains Perspective

The week of October 15 should be a juicy one for fans according to the latest General Hospital spoilers. Nelle is back for a brief moment, Drew is facing a big decision, and Ava is spiraling out of control. In addition, Nina is trying to bond with Sasha, and Oscar’s illness continues to make waves.

As viewers saw on Friday, Nelle was at the courthouse for an appearance and she goaded Michael and Carly a bit when they crossed paths. Brad and “Wiley” showed up and this clearly rattled Brad and was a big moment for Nelle. General Hospital spoilers suggest that this encounter may plant another seed in terms of revealing the truth about Wiley being Jonah, but there isn’t expected to be a major bombshell on this front quite yet. It does sound as if Chloe Lanier’s brief return as Nelle wraps up with Monday’s show.

As the Inquisitr has detailed, Drew will connect with several others in Port Charles as he works toward his decision regarding Margaux’s ultimatum. He will talk with Sonny about all of this, and General Hospital spoilers from Soap Central indicate that Sonny and Jason will be working together closely to sort through all of this. It sounds as if Sonny will manage to put things in perspective later this week, although viewers will have to tune in to see if this teaser relates to his dad Mike or to the Margaux situation.

They say you should never meet your heroes. The same might be said of long-lost mothers and daughters…

Nina has been desperate to connect with Sasha now that the DNA results have shown that they are supposedly related. Viewers are still feeling doubtful about this and General Hospital spoilers tease that there is more to come. At some point, Nina apparently figures something out and is speechless, and that makes it sound as if some juicy stuff is on the way with this storyline.

Lulu will continue to struggle with Dante’s undercover assignment and it sounds as if Maxie will do her best to support her friend. Watch for more moments between Peter and Maxie this week, and General Hospital spoilers from She Knows Soaps note that there are scenes with Alexis and Julian together as well as Elizabeth and Franco time ahead, too.

This week brings Jason turning to Monica for support, Kiki and Griffin getting frisky, and Ava getting increasingly volatile. Viewers will see more of Curtis with the new Jordan, and Cameron will struggle to resist shaking things up in the ongoing Josslyn and Oscar saga. General Hospital spoilers suggest that there are intriguing developments on multiple fronts this week and things are about to get intense from the sounds of things.