Nicole Scherzinger Shows Off Her Killer Body In A String Bikini In The Rain

Nicole rocked a skimpy bikini as the rain came down in Hawaii.

Nicole Scherzinger was showing off her incredibly toned body in a skimpy blue bikini in candid new photos posted by Just Jared. The site shared new paparazzi snaps of the former Pussycat Dolls singer and former The X Factor judge rocking a two-piece while spending some time outdoors as the rain came down in her home state.

The new snaps showed Nicole revealing her very impressive body as she enjoyed some downtime in Hawaii over the weekend, wearing a string patterned blue bikini on October 12 as she hit the beach.

Despite the rain pouring down as she took to the sea and the sand in the tropical location, Scherzinger appeared to be having a pretty great time with her friends and family as she waded through the ocean with her long brunette hair down and wet.

Daily Mail also published photos of Nicole’s time at the beach in Hawaii on the island of Oahu as she revealed her flat stomach after celebrating her 40th birthday back in June.

After getting even wetter with a dip in the water as the rain hit the sand, the site reported that the star put her hair up in a loose bun before then attempting to dry off with a colorful towel.

Nicole Scherzinger puts her abs on display in tiny bikini in Hawaii beach (Photos) https://t.co/MQ8P5iryo4 pic.twitter.com/fqcd9lH4T5 — Nigerian Blogger (@BishopIkedi1) October 13, 2018

While the latest bikini snaps were all captured by awaiting paparazzi as Nicole hit the Hawaiian beach, the “Poison” singer has been sharing a few swimsuit photos of her own across social media over the summer.

As the Inquisitr shared back in August, Scherzinger flaunted her amazing body in a barely-there dark bikini that featured slashes all the way across the chest and the bottoms.

The picture uploaded to the ex-Pussycat Dolls star’s Instagram account showed her kneeling in the sand as she headed into the ocean, putting her hand on her head and the other on her toned midsection as she smiled pretty seductively for the camera.

Prior to the star flaunting her very impressive body in the shredded two-piece swimwear, the Inquisitr reported that Nicole put her bikini body on display once again as she rocked wet hair and another skimpy black bikini while posing for the camera during a vacation to Monaco.

The picture showed Scherzinger standing inside an archway wearing nothing but the bikini as she posted an inspiring message for her fans in the caption.

“A secret to happiness is letting every situation be what it is, instead of what you think it should be,” the singer shared.

Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images

Just last year Nicole opened up about feeling more confident in her own skin, admitting to Cosmopolitan UK that she was very critical of herself and her body when she was younger.

“I’m more accepting of my body now. I was always very critical of myself from a young age, and when I was 14, I started running. I would go outside in the middle of the night and run, because I thought I had to be thinner and that my thighs should look a certain way,” she shared with the magazine.

“You should embrace and accept yourself more,” Scherzinger then continued of how she’s now learned to embrace her body. “Don’t be so hard on yourself, and love your curves.”