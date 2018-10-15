Pete Davidson Gave A Clue That His Relationship With Ariana Grande Was Over One Week Before Their Split

The 'Saturday Night Live' star made a noticeable change to one of his Ariana-inspired tattoos last week, which may have been a sign there was trouble in paradise.

Pete Davidson and Ariana’s Grande’s sudden split may have come as a shock to some, but eagle-eyed fans have suspected something was amiss. Not only did Grande pull out of a musical guest spot on Davidson’s TV show, Saturday Night Live, two weeks ago, but the comedian made a very noticeable change to one of his Ariana-inspired tattoos just days before the breakup.

Fans suspected something was up when both Davidson and Grande skipped the American Music Awards last week. But even more telling? Davidson recently covered up his “Dangerous Woman” neck tattoo, a bunny-eared mask that was inspired by the cover art on Grande’s 2016 studio album.

When the Saturday Night Live star covered up his famous neck tattoo, an insider told Page Six the revised tattoo did not signal trouble in paradise, and that the comedian simply transformed his tattoo to match a heart design that Grande has inked on her body. But now it seems the alteration was much more deliberate.

Of course, if Davidson plans to erase all signs of Ariana from his body, he’ll be spending a lot of time in his tattooist’s chair. The SNL star already has matching tattoos with his ex-love that say “REBORN,” “Mille Tendresse,” and “H2GKMO,” which stands for Grande’s go-to phrase, “Honest to God, knock me out.”

In addition, the exes have matching cloud tattoos and heart finger ink. Cosmopolitan notes that Davidson also has a gigantic “Grande” tattoo on his ribcage, an “AG” thumb tattoo, and the name “Piggy Smalls,” the name of the pet pig he had with Grande, on his torso.

Pete Davidson covers up Ariana Grande-inspired neck tattoo https://t.co/W41FCUoESa pic.twitter.com/cgBbgAHAbp — Page Six (@PageSix) October 10, 2018

According to TMZ, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson mutually decided to end their five-month relationship over the weekend, with “both parties acknowledging that it simply was not the right time for their relationship to take off.” An insider said that while there is still love between the two stars, “things are over romantically.”

Another insider told Peoplethe lightening speed relationship, which started shortly after Grande and Miller’s split and culminated in a quickie engagement, was “ way too much too soon.” And the death of Mac Miller may have been the final straw.

In late September, SNL creator Lorne Michaels told James Andrew Miller’s Origins podcast that Grande had been scheduled to be the musical guest for the SNL season premiere but pulled out due to “emotional reasons” three weeks after the death of her ex-boyfriend. Musical guest Kanye West “stepped up” to replace Grande on the show that Pete Davidson stars in at the last minute.