‘Dancing With The Stars’ Spoilers: Week 4 Brings Trio Dances, Another Season 27 ‘DWTS’ Elimination

It’s time for the trio dances on Season 27 of Dancing with the Stars. Monday night’s show represents Week 4 in this DWTS competition and the remaining 10 pairs are bringing in some exciting guests to help them on the dance floor. Unfortunately, one more celebrity is expected to head home at the end of the show and viewers are anxious to see who that will be.

ABC has shared some great Dancing with the Stars spoilers regarding these Week 4 trios. Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten will dance the tango to Sia’s “Move Your Body” and they are utilizing Dance Moms star Maddie Ziegler for their trio. Dancing with the Stars viewers will see former contestant Lindsey Stirling do the cha cha with them to the MC Hammer song “Can’t Touch This.”

DeMarcus Ware and Lindsay Arnold are doing their trio with former DWTS champion Rashad Jennings, and the three will do the paso doble to the Barns Courtney song “Fire.” As for Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe, they’re welcoming fellow Harry Potter star Scarlett Byrne for their trio. Scarlett played Pansy Parkinson, and the trio will dance the salsa to the Little Mix song “Black Magic.”

As the Inquisitr has detailed, “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile and Jenna Johnson are doing their salsa trio to Right Said Fred’s song “I’m Too Sexy” and they’re doing it with Bachelor in Paradise star Jordan Kimball. Former Dancing with the Stars contestant Joey Fatone is joining John Schneider and Emma Slater for an Argentine tango to Nathan Lanier’s song “Torn.”

Juan Pablo Di Pace and Cheryl Burke are slated to dance the cha cha to “Wavey” by CliQ and their trio partner is all-star winner Melissa Rycroft. Former contestant Nastia Liukin is back as well, and she’ll dance the Charleston to “V.E.S.P.A” by Dimie Cat with Mary Lou Retton and Sasha Farber.

Milo Manheim and Witney Carson went with a former contestant for their DWTS trio, too. Riker Lynch is dancing the salsa with them to the Wisin song “Adrenalina.” Last but not least, Tinashe and Brandon Armstrong are bringing in Season 18 runner-up Amy Purdy to dance the tango with them to the Rock of Ages song “Hit Me with Your Best Shot.”

As PureDWTS details, quite a few of these trio combinations didn’t get a lot of rehearsal time together. Jordan only got to Los Angeles over the weekend to practice with Joe and Jenna, while Lindsey was unavailable much of the week as well. It seems that Joey wasn’t able to join John and Emma until Saturday, and Melissa just hit Los Angeles within the past few days as well.

Dancing with the Stars spoilers via George Pennacchio with ABC7 reveal that Juan Pablo will be opening the show, with Tinashe dancing second. John snagged the third spot and Evanna will dance fourth. DeMarcus is in the fifth spot of the night, with Mary Lou dancing after him.

Milo will perform seventh, “Grocery Store Joe” eighth, and Alexis will dance ninth. That means that Bobby will be closing out the show by snagging the final spot of the night.

One couple is slated to be eliminated, and the decision will be based on the Week 3 viewers’ votes and the Week 4 judges’ scores. Who is most at risk for going home? Joe and Jenna will likely need a strong showing in the viewers’ votes to stay safe, but they may be running out of a safe buffer on that front. Mary Lou and Sasha have struggled some in comparison to other pairs, as have John and Emma.

Unless something really wild happens, it seems very likely that DeMarcus and Lindsay, Milo and Witney, and Tinashe and Brandon are likely sticking around. That can probably also be said for Juan Pablo and Cheryl along with Evanna and Keo. Alexis and Alan along with Bobby and Sharna could fall into a shocking elimination zone depending on how things play out.

Will Joe and Jenna be safe again this week or will it be their time to go? Tune in to Week 4 of Dancing with the Stars on Monday, October 15 to see how the trio dances play out in Season 27