Jeremy Roloff Jokes He’ll ‘Break The Internet’ With Pics Of Daughter Ember

Little People, Big World star Jeremy Roloff thrilled fans with a series of photos of daughter Ember that he quipped would “break the internet” after he posted them on Instagram.

The former reality star’s accumulated photos garnered over 100,000 in likes.

Roloff extolled the season of fall and how much he loves this time of the year on the Roloff family farm, their busiest season of all.

Said the ex-TLC star, “The season of fall is just brilliant. Crisp air that brings on the layers, second cups of coffee for the warmth, wood burning fires that sing you asleep, and the colors that come and go so quickly, they remind you to stop and be present, or life will pass on by just as quickly.”

He posted four photos: one of Ember alone sitting on some wooden boards, one of the adorable child in a wagon, one of himself holding his daughter, and one of his daughter and wife Audrey in front of the Roloff Family Farms sign.

Roloff noted that he is finding “much joy” in parenthood.

He then quoted scripture, noting that the “Kingdom of God belongs to children and that whoever humbles himself like a child is greatest in the kingdom.”

Roloff then noted that he believes adults have a lot to learn from kids.

Roloff and wife Audrey quit Little People, Big World after documenting their marriage, pregnancy and Ember’s birth on the long-running TLC series that he has appeared on since he was a child.

The former reality star posted on Instagram that the “time had come” for them, and their 1-year-old daughter Ember, to leave the show.

Roloff noted in July of this year that he made the decision one year prior that the last season they appeared would be their final time as a family on the series.

He thanked the show’s multitude of fans and emphasized that the decision only affects him and his immediate family, not Zach and Tori, or their baby Jackson, who also appear on the show.

The post concluded by stating the couple has a lot of “exciting stuff” in the works.

Roloff and his wife are the creators of Beating 50, a program that helps couples beat the odds against divorce and teaches them to give more than 50 percent of their efforts to make things work.

The current season of Little People, Big World airs on TLC, starring Matt Roloff, Amy Roloff, son Zach, and daughter-in-law Tori.