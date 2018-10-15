Conor McGregor’s Awkward Pregame Pass At Cowboys Game Proves He Picked The Right Sport

UFC superstar Conor McGregor likely will not be trying to play football anytime soon after his awkward pass Sunday at AT&T Stadium before the Dallas Cowboys played the Jacksonville Jaguars was mocked mightily on social media.

The Irish fighter was the guest of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and was invited to the field to give the Cowboys a pregame pep talk and then the throw pregame, according to USA Today’s For The Win.

The pep talk appeared to go just fine. Dallas throttled Jacksonville 40-7, the most points the Cowboys have scored this NFL season. About McGregor’s pregame throw? Not so much.

McGregor’s unusual heave of the ball upward would have made even nonfans of the game cringe just a little as it was played back on CBS, which televised the game, and other social media circles.

I think McGregor picked the right sport ???? pic.twitter.com/Nemv7hAzfG — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 14, 2018

The internet was not kind to McGregor’s throwing ability.

Watching Conor McGregor try to throw a football night be the funniest thing I’ve ever seen — G Kirbo (@GKirbo_NLMB) October 14, 2018

After seeing @TheNotoriousMMA throw a football today…I think it's safe to assume he's actually right handed — Kyle C (@KyleDC37) October 15, 2018

John Wall — Have you seen me throw a baseball?! I may be the only athlete that can’t throw a ball from another sport properly Conor McGregor — Hold my Guinnesspic.twitter.com/mlUbPMLCUk — ???????????????? ???????????????????????? ™️ (@TommySledge) October 14, 2018

Everybody hating on @TheNotoriousMMA for his throw. That was just the aftermath of a bottle of #proper12 Irish whiskey in the veins. — SeedsReviews (@ReviewsSeeds) October 14, 2018

I can quite confidently say that I can throw a football better than Conor McGregor after watching him in Dallas ???? — lil nyquil (@KNasteeee) October 15, 2018

McGregor was not embarrassed enough to keep him from putting a portion of the throw on his own Twitter feed. The short clip there shows him making a better effort tossing a ball to a fan in the stands and later hugging Jones during the pregame hoopla. That clip has more than 448,000 views on social media.

The Cowboys appeared to have more fun with McGregor’s chest-first, arm-waving strut, as quarterback Dak Prescott and star running back Ezekiel Elliott both copied the fighter’s walk after scoring touchdowns.

McGregor seemed to enjoy himself more Sunday than at his last fight in Las Vegas on October 6, where he was beaten by undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov in UFC 229, dropping his overall record to 21-4.

According to ESPN last week, McGregor and Nurmagomedov were both temporarily suspended by the Nevada Athletic Commission, according to its executive director Bob Bennett. After the lightweight bout that Nurmagomedov won by a fourth-round submission, the winner jumped into the crowd to supposedly fight members of McGregor’s team, per ESPN.

Khabib Nurmagomedov of Russia holds down Conor McGregor of Ireland in their UFC lightweight championship bout during the UFC 229 event inside T-Mobile Arena on Oct. 6 in Las Vegas. Harry How / Getty Images

McGregor, likewise, left the Octagon to throw a punch at a Nurmagomedov team member who came at him, the sports network stated.

ESPN reported that a Nevada Athletic Commission will vote on if they should indefinitely suspend McGregor and Nurmagomedov after holding a hearing on October 24. The commission is currently compiling a detailed investigation into what happened after the fight, the network stated.

Nurmagomedov has not been fully paid for the fight inside the Octagon and ESPN predicts that both fighters will at least get sanctioned by the commission. The network said that McGregor, though, had received his full purse for the fight.