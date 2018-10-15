Kim & Kourtney had some fans confused with a throwback photo.

Kim Kardashian and big sister Kourtney Kardashian looked almost completely unrecognizable in a new photo Kim shared via her Instagram account on October 14. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted the epic throwback snap to her page, which she revealed was actually taken while the duo were both in high school.

The old photograph showed Kim smiling on the left with her dark hair slicked back and gold earrings in her ears as she wore a simple white top while posing with her older sister and a friend.

Kourtney could then be seen on the right of the photo, rocking straight brunette hair and denim overalls as she smiled for the camera, posing next to her childhood friend Allison.

Kardashian told her 119 million followers on the social media site that that twosome were “besties” during their school days in the caption.

“High School Besties Allison & Kourt,” the mom of three captioned the old picture she shared on her account.

Fans then flooded the comments section after seeing the picture of the trio, commenting on just how different the sisters – who now both have three children each – looked as they appeared a little more dressed down than their followers are used to now back in their high school days.

“Which one’s Kim?” one follower asked, even accusing the reality star of getting plastic surgery over the years to alter her appearance.

Another said, “You can make yourself look any way you want with the right amount of money,” while a third jokingly asked, “Who’s the chick on the left?”

But despite some opinionated social media commenters accusing Kardashian of going under the knife and getting plastic surgery after seeing her looking so different in the throwback snap, Kanye West’s wife has always denied the allegations in the past.

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

Back in 2013, Kim vehemently denied reports suggesting that she lost the baby weight after giving birth to her eldest daughter North West by having weight loss surgery.

“I am very frustrated today seeing reports that I got surgery to lose my baby weight! This is FALSE,” Kardashian hit back on social media per E! News, even calling the claims “fake” on her Twitter page.

“I worked so hard to train myself to eat right & healthy, I worked out so hard & this was such a challenge for me but I did it!!!” she then continued of dropping the pounds after her pregnancy. “I’m so proud of my accomplishment & NO ONE will take this away from me with fake reports!”

E! News reported that the reality star has also denied having surgery to alter the shape of her nose, slamming claims suggesting that she had a nose job in a past interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

At the time, she instead claimed the altered appearance of her nose was, in fact, all due to some clever contouring.

“People always say I’ve had a nose job and they’ll use before and after pictures but the after picture is really taken before,” she said of all the rumors back in 2012. “It’s so funny, it just depends on how your nose is contoured,” Kim then added.