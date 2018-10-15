Machine Gun Kelly Is Not Dead Of An Overdose, Just The Latest Celebrity Death Hoax Victim

Fans of rapper Machine Gun Kelly all panicked on Twitter on after it was reported the rapper had died from a “ligma overdose” on Saturday, October 14, morning.

Serenity was reinstalled when it surfaced that the 28-year-old was indeed alive and well, and that he had only been the latest victim of a celebrity death hoax. According to Hollywood Life, at the root of the rumor was a shocking fake news article that claimed he died from a “ligma overdose” at a recording studio. The article also said MGK was dealing with depression ever since Eminem released his diss track “Killshot,” and that the young rapper-actor’s manager reportedly even suggested he should “get help.”

The fake news article also claimed that Kelly “might have overworked himself” while working on the next move in his feud with Eminem, and it encouraged his fans to share the news so as to help spread awareness about “ligma.” For those who have never heard of “ligma,” it is a fictional drug or disease that has cropped up online a few times in connection with other celebrity death hoaxes.

Previous “ligma sufferers” included Fortnite gamer Ninja, who supposedly fell dead to it in August this year, and rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, who was said to have been a victim of it later in September. The online prank has grown so much in popularity over the last few months that “ligma” even has its own websites dedicated to it.

Fortunately, MGK is safe and sound, and he even took to Instagram to make fun of the whole situation later in the day. He shared a series of pictures looking very much alive and well, alongside the caption “ready to die but i can’t im too alive, should’ve killed me when they tried! #EST4life #RapDevil.” The artist was also seen wearing a button-up shirt featuring a pattern that seemed to reference Eminem’s diss track, making it the second time he wears a “Killshot”-related item of clothing (he posted a photo on Instagram of him wearing a “Killshot” t-shirt at one of his concerts and flipping off the camera with the whole crowd behind him).

The whole Eminem-Machine Gun Kelly beef started when Slim Shady called MGK out on a track off his new album Kamikaze for once commenting on his daughter Hailie’s looks a few years ago. Kelly then took it to heart and released the diss track “Rap Devil,” a vile attack on Em, his career, and the failure of his past couple of albums. Eminem’s response came in the format of “Killshot,” and according to NME, there have been reports the beef between the two had been stage since both records were produced by the same person.