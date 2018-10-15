John Stamos Stops Posting Photos Of Son After Getting Dad-Shamed, Teases Baby No. 2 With Caitlin McHugh

The 'Fuller House' star is ready to fill up his own house with more kids.

John Stamos says he’s done with posting photos of his son on social media—at least for now. The Fuller House star told Entertainment Tonight he rarely posts photos of his 6-month-old son Billy because he was dad-shamed after posting a pic early on. Now, Stamos says he and his wife Caitlin McHugh have decided to be very selective about what they post online when it pertains to their baby boy.

“I’ve only put him on barely once, on mine, and I got so baby shamed about how I was holding him or whatever I said, ‘That’s it!'”

Stamos acknowledged that “there’s a lot of critiques out there” and explained that the couple has decided to wait until Billy is “old enough to decide” for himself what he wants to share on social media.

John Stamos did break his self-imposed social media rule to recently share a photo of Billy’s first time in a swimming pool, but the baby’s face is carefully covered in the photo. Stamos also joked that his young son is a prodigy

“He’s riding a bike now and he plays trombone,” the 55-year-old actor joked. “He loves swimming, he loves laughing. This morning we just laid in bed and he’s like — I swear for like 25, 30 minutes — just [giggling and cooing]… I love it.”

John Stamos is wearing fatherhood well. The star told ET he and his wife are hoping to have a second baby “soon” and he added that he wants a little girl this time because in today’s society “we need more women.”

Of course, Stamos has plenty of practice raising little girls. In the 1980s, his entire Full House career was centered on his character helping to raise nieces DJ, Stephanie, and Michelle (Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen). The actor didn’t become a real-life dad until he was 54-years-old.

In April, Stamos told Hollywood Life that being a father is “more beautiful than I could have ever imagined.”

“I dreamt for this for a long time,” Stamos said shortly after his son’s birth. “He has given me a life. I couldn’t just go on and do another TV show and do another Beach Boy show. I have done everything at least twice. So he has given me my life.”

And even then, John Stamos and his wife already had another baby on the brain.

“We’re already talking about it,” Stamos told Extra in April. “Right now, she wants another one!”

Fuller House airs on Netflix.