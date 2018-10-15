Kym Herjavec’s ‘Ferocious’ Baby Twins Dress As Sharks In Adorable New Photo

Kym and husband Robert's 6-month-old babies couldn't look cuter in a new snap.

Kym Herjavec and husband Robert Herjavec’s 6-month-old baby twins are showing off their “ferocious” sides as they emulated their famous dad in shark costumes. The adorable picture shared by Kym via her Instagram account on October 14 showed young Hudson and Haven dressed up as they prepared to make their debut on their dad’s show, Shark Tank.

The impossibly cute upload shared by the former Dancing with the Stars professional dancer showed the babies wrapped up in grey towels that featured a shark head on the hood.

The side-by-side photos showed Hudson and Haven appeared to be just a little bit confused by their outfits as they stared into the camera with the shark hoods up on their heads.

Kym promoted their big appearance on the ABC business show in the caption ahead of the twosome making their big debut on the show that made their businessman dad a household name across the U.S.

“Tune into @sharktankabc TONIGHT to see the 2 most ferocious guest sharks make their debut,” Herjavec joked of her babies, adding two shark emojis to her post. She then tagged her husband Robert and used the hashtags #Haven #Hudson and #babysharkdoodoo, in reference to the viral baby shark video that’s been doing the rounds online over the past several months.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Kym and Robert’s babies made their debut on their dad’s show on October 14.

The ex-Dancing with the Stars pro brought the twins out after a budding entrepreneur tried to sell the sharks a baby-related item on Shark Tank.

Herjavec also shared a hilarious video of her husband Robert on the set of the ABC series as he danced behind his fellow entrepreneur and Shark Tank co-star Barbara Corcoran, jokingly trying out the viral Baby Shark dance as she had her makeup touched up.

Re-posting the video from Barbara’s Instagram account, Kym captioned the hilarious video featuring Robert dancing around in the background, “[And] then there’s the Dancing Daddy Shark.”

She also used a shark, dancing and heart emoji, with the hashtag #daddysharkdoodoo.

The latest adorable look at her kids comes shortly after the Inquisitr shared that the star gave her followers a look at how much her babies had grown as she posted a very smiley photo of the brother/sister duo lying next to one another as they turned five-months-old.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

“Happy Tuesday!” Kym wrote in the caption of the picture, which gave fans a look at the duo wearing matching white onesies, Burberry bibs and even matching huge smiles. “You’re never fully dressed without a smile (or a Burberry Bib) #5monthsold #burberrybabies,” Herjavec continued.

More recently, the Inquisitr shared that the mom of two showed her son and daughter dressed as another kind of animal as they showed off their bear onesies on her Instagram account.