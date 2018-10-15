Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Baby Names Already Predicted By Bookmakers

The news of the new royal baby puts bookmakers into a frenzy.

The news of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s baby has spawned a massive name game. And oddsmakers are already pointing to traditional names when it comes to the moniker of the unborn littlest royal.

As previously shared by the Inquisitr, Kensington Palace announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their first child next spring. While no due date has been given, the baby’s birth will likely come just ahead of the couple’s first wedding anniversary. The gender of the child has not yet been revealed, but bookmakers are wasting no time in making predictions as to what the royal baby will be called.

Tradition plays a huge part in the royal family name game, so Meghan and Harry will likely pick out a traditional name that has links to the royal family.

Bookmaker Coral says the name James is the favorite for a boy, with 7/1 odds. The long-standing royal name Victoria is favored 8/1 if the baby is a girl, according to Yahoo News UK. It should be noted that both James and Victoria were top picks during the Duke of Cambridge’s pregnancies. Coral gives high odds to other traditional names such as Olivia (10/1) and Thomas (12/1) but draws the line at a trendy name like Kanye, with 150/1 odds.

Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. pic.twitter.com/Ut9C0RagLk — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 15, 2018

Betfair bookmakers are also going with traditional names upfront, biting that the odds will very likely change as Duchess Meghan’s due date comes near, a spokesperson told Express

“At this stage Diana, Arthur and Alice, which was favorite at different stages for Kate and William’s babies, are the 12/1 front-runners. However, with months until the baby is born, those odds will shorten, change and other names will come to the forefront, so watch this space.”

Betfair also picks the names Edward and Elizabeth at 16/1 but puts James at 18/1 and Victoria at 20/1. Other favorites include Henry and Oliver at 25/1.

Coral spokesman Harry Aitkenhead told Express that while Meghan and Harry’s royal baby news was expected to come sooner rather than later “it still is creating a frenzy this morning.”

“Our betting market has Prince James or Princess Victoria as the most likely additions to the Royal family at the moment, with James just favored as the 7-1 market leader,” Aitkenhead said. “We took a lot of bets on the year that the couple would have a baby, and betting on the name of any Royal baby is always one of the biggest novelty betting events of the year.”

The news of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s baby was announced on the heels of Harry’s cousin, Princess Eugenie’s royal wedding. By waiting until Monday morning to make their baby announcement, Meghan and Harry were careful not to steal the new bride’s thunder. Still, the Betfair rep noted that Meghan’s “loose coat at Princess Eugenie’s wedding on Friday led to speculation that an announcement was imminent.”

Interestingly, one of the favored Sussex girl names, Victoria, is a big part of Eugenie’s name. Princess Eugenie Victoria Helena of York takes her name from Victoria Eugenie of Battenberg, the granddaughter of Queen Victoria, and her middle name from Princess Helena, the daughter of Queen Victoria, per Express.