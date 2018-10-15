Mac Miller’s Death ‘Breaking Point’ For Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson, Per ‘TMZ’

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson called off their engagement and split up this weekend, according to multiple reports.

And now TMZ said that the tragic and untimely death of her ex-boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller, was the “breaking point” for the couple, who had been together for five months. Sources told TMZ Ariana was “in an incredibly dark place” following Mac’s death, which left her “an emotional wreck.”

The sources added the singer realized that she couldn’t be “fully invested” in her relationship with the Saturday Night Live star and that she “had rushed into a looming marriage way too fast by getting engaged.”

The decision to split up was reportedly mutual, but Ariana, 25, was the one who took the first step. According to an earlier TMZ report, both parties acknowledged “it simply was not the right time for their relationship to take off,” even though they still loved each other.

Although they were spotted stepping out together in New York City only a few days ago, Pete’s bunny ear tattoo (which he did in tribute to Ariana) had been covered up and transformed into a heart. And the Daily Mail reported that the pop star now “needs time to work on herself.”

Pete, 24, and Ariana were first reported to be dating back in May when they were spotted getting close backstage at the Billboard Music Awards, only a couple of weeks after she was the musical guest on SNL. Then in June, they confirmed their whirlwind engagement, after dating for a few weeks, with the “God Is a Woman” singer donning a $100,000 pear-shaped ring. Pete even posted a picture of Ariana’s ring on Instagram, followed by the caption “U know what you’d dream it be like? It’s better than that.”

But it is now said that news of Miller’s death at the young age of 26 took a toll on their relationship. The rapper was found dead from a suspected drug overdose on September 7 in his Los Angeles home. Ariana and Mac had dated from 2016 until May this year, shortly before she started dating Pete.

Soon after their breakup, the rapper crashed his Mercedes SUV into a pole and fled the scene, and he was later arrested for a DUI and hit and run. Ariana received major backlash on social media after Mac’s fans blamed her for being the reason behind his instability. The same happened after his passing, with Ariana even having to disable the comment section on her Instagram to avoid the vile commentary from online trolls.

“She didn’t blame herself – she feels she did everything she could to get him sober – but it left her an emotional wreck,” TMZ reported. Neither Pete nor Ariana have officially confirmed the breakup.