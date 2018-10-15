Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have finally broken the news that she is pregnant and expecting a baby in the spring. According to Daily Mail, Meghan’s mother is “very happy about this lovely news” and is “looking forward to welcoming her first grandchild” according to a statement she made via Kensington Palace. However, when asked whether Thomas Markle had been informed, Kensington Palace declined to comment. It appears as if no formal statement has been made as to whether Meghan’s father has knowledge of his daughter’s pregnancy.

The palace released this statement early on Monday, October 15, 2018, shortly after the expectant parents arrived in Australia for their first tour assuming royal duties.

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. “Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.”

The Duchess of Sussex is Ms. Ragland’s only child and has been a visible source of support for her daughter since her marriage to Prince Harry. This has been especially evident as Meghan’s father and half-sister have spoken out against her in public and tried to cash in on the press, while Ms. Ragland has astutely decided to keep silent and has seemingly proved that she can be trusted.

Ms. Ragland is reportedly already preparing for the new addition to the family and has been seen taking baby-care classes in California. It is rumored that she may be gearing up to help look after her grandchild should she move to London. Ms. Ragland is also allegedly learning critical skills such as first aid and nannying from specialist coaches in Los Angeles. It certainly appears as if she wishes to be prepared for any situation that may arise now that she is about to become a grandmother.

The former social worker resigned from her position at the Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services Clinic in May and seems to be getting ready to leave for London. As the only member of the duchess’s family to attend the royal wedding in May, it can be said that mother and daughter enjoy an extremely close relationship and that the duchess may want to experience pregnancy with the help and wisdom of her mother at hand.

Allegedly, Meghan Markle has already had the critical 12-week scan and is in good health. It is also estimated that the baby may be due around St. George’s Day, the day Prince Louis was born. The baby will be seventh in line to the throne and will be first cousins to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Gina Nelthorpe-Cowne, a friend of Meghan’s, said days before Princess Eugenie’s wedding that the duchess said that she would “absolutely love to have children,” and that she “can’t wait to be a mother.”