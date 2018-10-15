Kensington Palace Announces Prince Harry & Duchess Meghan Are Expecting A Baby

All the baby rumors surrounding Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, can finally come to an end. The royals’ official social media accounts have announced that the couple is expecting their first child together, due in Spring 2019.

Ever since their wedding in May, the world has wondered exactly when the new royal couple would be bringing another baby into the family. Meghan has sparked pregnancy rumors on a number of occasions since she said “I do,” including when she wore a royal blue dress to the 100 Days to Peace gala last month.

The latest spate of rumors started up when Meghan stepped out at Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie’s wedding on Friday morning, wearing a long blue coat that seemingly covered her entire torso, leading people to believe she was hiding a baby bump underneath the coat.

With the baby due in Spring, Meghan has likely gotten through her entire first trimester without a hitch, unlike her sister-in-law, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, who has suffered with Hyperemesis Gravidarum with each of her three pregnancies, forcing the palace to announce all her pregnancies within the first 12-weeks.