Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Baby Will Look African American, Predicts Whoopi Goldberg

Whoopi Goldberg isn’t shy about voicing her opinions, and she told people that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s baby will look “like me.” She made these claims a day before Kensington Palace announced Meghan Markle is expecting a baby this spring. According to Radar Online, this is what Whoopi said.

“I kind like that the next baby we see… and good on Harry, you know. Can you imagine that baptism – with all those well-dressed people? They haven’t seen the baby yet because she’ll come out and the baby will be covered. And they’ll get into the church and that baby’s gonna look like me.”

And the topic of Meghan’s bi-racial heritage has been reported on long before she even met Harry, according to Elle. For example in 2015, Markle recounted what it’s like to have a mother that’s African American, and a father’s that’s Caucasian.

“To describe something as being black and white means it is clearly defined. Yet when your ethnicity is black and white, the dichotomy is not that clear. In fact, it creates a grey area. Being biracial paints a blurred line that is equal parts staggering and illuminating.”

And while Meghan’s racial identity hasn’t been discussed as much as her potential pregnancy rumors in recent months, it’s something that Whoopi wanted to point out in context of a future royal baby with mixed heritage.

Meghan Markle is pregnant, and due to give birth to a royal baby in Spring 2019 https://t.co/6mLz6T0cSo — INSIDER (@thisisinsider) October 15, 2018

The news of Meghan’s pregnancy comes at the heels of numerous rumors that sent Twitter into a meltdown time and time again. For example, when she attended a gala in a Jason Wu dress, people were certain there was a baby bump thanks to the placement of ruffles. In a more recent instance, people believed Meghan was hiding a bump when she didn’t take off her coat during Princess Eugenie’s wedding. Moreover, fans speculated that she was holding binders to hide her stomach most recently.

Fans are convinced Meghan Markle is PREGNANT as she arrives at Princess Eugenie’s wedding #RoyalWedding https://t.co/p6cMfhDkyk pic.twitter.com/Bxw1HY3Ilk — The Sun (@TheSun) October 12, 2018

And while Whoopi may have her own theories about the future baby, one thing is for certain. Royal fans are super excited for the birth of the new royal baby, and it’s likely going to fan the flames for Meghan’s popularity with the public.

The royal couple is still expected to complete their Australian tour, during which Meghan will be accompanied by her best friend and stylist, Jessica Mulroney.

For now, it’s just a waiting game until spring 2019, when Kensington Palace will be due to announce the birth of a new royal.