Fortnite Creator Epic Games Files Lawsuit Against YouTuber Golden Modz For Selling Cheats

Epic Games, the developer of the hit online video game Fortnite, has banned some players from matches because they managed to find a way to gain an unfair advantage over their opponents.

The company also started to sue some Fortnite cheaters last year, accusing them of copyright infringement. The North Carolina-based company hopes that the lawsuits would stop the cheaters and send a clear message to others who engage in the activity.

Epic Games frowns upon cheaters who use aimbots or other cheat technologies because they gain an unfair advantage over other players, which ruin the games for those who play fairly.

The company assured that it takes cheating seriously, and will pursue all available options to ensure that the games are fun, fair and competitive for all players.

“Addressing cheaters in Fortnite is the highest priority across Epic Games. We are constantly working against both the cheaters themselves and the cheat providers,” Epic Games said in a statement published in October 2017.

Cheating, however, remained rampant a year after, and just last week, the company filed another lawsuit. This time, the company sued YouTuber Golden Modz.

Golden Modz, who the company identified as Brandon Lucas, is Epic Games’ most prominent target to date. Lucas has more than 1.7 million subscribers on Youtube.

According to Torrent Freak, the complaint, which was filed at a North Carolina Federal Court, accused Golden Modz and his frequent partner Colton Conter, also known as “Excentric,” of using and selling Fortnite cheats.

Lucas allegedly posted on YouTube videos of his Fortnite cheating and selling the cheat tools through the websites goldengodz.com and gtagods.com, which he usually advertised in his gameplay videos.

The defendants call their cheat “magical powers” and inform their viewers where they can buy these.

“In some of their YouTube videos, Defendants play (sometimes together) in duos and squads, and joke that the cheat software gives its users ‘magical’ powers, allowing them to ‘troll’ Fortnite by killing dozens of other players and ‘win’ the game,” Epic Games said…

The company said that both defendants inject code into the games, modifying the original when they used cheats. It said that this is a clear violation of copyright law.

The company added that the reason Lucas is operating the websites, as well as selling cheats and accounts is for personal enrichment. It said that these ill-gotten gains come at the expense of Epic Games and the members of the Fortnite community.