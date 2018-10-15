Victoria’s Secret Model Alessandra Ambrosio Dons White Lingerie On Instagram

Victoria’s Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio shared a casual lingerie snap on Instagram. In the photo, she’s laying on a bed or couch, as she sports a basic white bra and what looks like some lacy underwear. She faces the camera straight-on, as she smiles slightly and cradles her chin in her left hand. The model also wears some natural-looking lipstick, dark eyes, and dangle earrings.

Alessandra captioned it, “Hey Sunday…” and fans responded positively, with over 181,000 likes in just 14 hours. Many fans took the time to let her know that she looked gorgeous.

In a more recent snap, Alessandra shared a photo of herself leaning on a balcony, looking at the ocean. She captioned it “Last days of summer…” and wore some short-shorts and a white shirt. The location is tagged as Malibu, California. It looks like the picture was taken as the sun was setting or rising, which cast a beautiful orange glow. It’s not possible to see her face because she’s facing the ocean, but she wore her hair down.

Ambrosio also shared another picture to commemorate the moment, of a close-up photo of the ocean and an orange-yellow sky. In this picture, the sun is photographed, and the model captioned it “California Dreaming.”

In addition to enjoying California, the model was recently on a “glamorous” trip to Dubai, according to Harper’s Bazaar. She met with the publication’s Arabia columnist, headed to a spa, and went to the opening night of House of Bazaar. She was photographed wearing a chic, red and plaid dress with a very high slit.

Throughout the trip, she shared glimpses of the trip on Instagram, and sometimes used stories. It’s no wonder, either, as Ambrosio’s fans are very supportive of her on the platform. After all, the model has a very strong social media presence with over 9.5 million followers. This is how Alessandra expressed her view on social media, according to Khaleej Times.

“Everyone’s into it, and it’s part of the game and you just have to go with the flow, I guess (laughs), and it’s fun. You can use it to show who you are, show your personality and the causes you believe in, so I think it has its good and its bad, you know?”

And now that she has children, this is what Alessandra said about work and travel.