Megan Trainor Tells Jimmy Fallon She Plans To Invite Her Wedding Guests Via Text

Megan Trainor is opting for a more casual invitation method for her wedding to Daryl Sabara, 26, according to People.

In a sit-down chat with Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon, Trainor said that she didn’t feel the need to go to the effort of mailing invites to her guests for her upcoming wedding. She’ll be foregoing the traditional fancy stationary and handwritten note. Instead, she prefers to extend the invitation more directly, either through text or by a simple verbal invite.

Busy promoting her music, Trainor doesn’t want to go to the effort of picking out the perfect card and mailing it, only to risk the intended guest never receiving it. When Fallon inquired why she didn’t at least send out an E-invite, Trainor told him that not everyone checks their email. The important message could go straight to junk mail, never being read. The only problem with her verbal, on the spot invite method is that it’s led her to invite a few more people than she originally intended.

“My problem is I’m not sending out invites ’cause ugh,” She noted. “Like, no. I’m texting people. I keep accidentally hanging out with friends and being like, ‘Yo, you wanna see me get married?’ And then I invite them, and I’m like, ‘Oh no, why did I invite these people?’ You know?”

The pair became engaged on Trainor’s 24th birthday when he proposed to her while in a tunnel of Christmas lights with many of their family and friends present.

Trainor and Spy Kids actor Sabara celebrated their two-year anniversary in Hawaii this past July and plan to wed in Los Angeles this coming winter. They have chosen to keep most of the details of their wedding plans private but don’t hesitate to show their love for one another on social media. In honor of Sabara’s 26th birthday, Trainor took to social media to gush over her soon-to-be husband.

“Thank you for being the best guy ever and making me feel so loved,” she said.

Trainor noted that she doesn’t feel she needs all the glitz and glam that usually goes along with celebrity weddings. In fact, she’d be happy with a small gathering of family and friends in her backyard. She said in an interview with People, “That’s the whole battle. I’m like, ‘We could use a picnic table and that’s it!'”

She also let Fallon know that he, too, is welcome to the wedding.