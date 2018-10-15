‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Will Nicole Walker Be Killed Off?

Days of our Lives spoilers suggest that fans may be forced to say goodbye to a fan favorite character in the near future.

According to a recent report by Soap Dirt, Days of our Lives fans may see the untimely and tragic death of Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) in the coming days.

The report claims that DOOL spoilers hint at a shocking death coming, and that Nicole is the likely suspect. As many fans already know, Nicole left town with her daughter, Holly, after being blackmailed by her former boyfriend, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf).

Brady was furious with Nicole when she dumped him for his step-brother, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan), and used a piece of evidence that he had against Nicole to force her and her daughter out of Salem for good, leaving Eric and her entire life behind her at the drop of a hat.

Later, Eric found out that truth, and recently set out to find his lost love. The two reunited, but it was revealed that upon leaving Salem, Nicole was blackmailed again. This time by Xander Cook (Paul Telfer). Xander forced Nicole to marry him upon threat of sending her to prison for Deimos Kiriakis’ murder.

When Eric found out about the marriage he was crushed and angry. He’s now trying to figure out a way to free Nicole from Xander, and it seems that his twin sister, Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) may be a huge help.

Can they find happiness after all the heartache? #DAYS pic.twitter.com/DmSz0vMbEI — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) October 14, 2018

Sami will team up with Eric and Nicole in order to confront Xander and his boss, Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk). Sami believes that Kristen knows where her presumed dead husband, EJ DiMera (formerly James Scott), may be. When the trio head to Xander’s warehouse, things could turn deadly.

As many Days of our Lives fans know, Brady is already currently in the warehouse after following Kristen to see what she was up to. The four will then be forced to try and get out of the warehouse alive, and it looks like at least one member of the group will be badly injured, and may even lose their life in the process.

Rumors are flying that Nicole will be the injured party, and that Days of our Lives fans will watch the fan favorite character die in the next few days. Nicole’s death would leave a lasting impact on both Brady and Eric, and leave little Holly without any parents.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.