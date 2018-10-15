Democrats Want Joe Biden To Take On Donald Trump In 2020, Poll Shows

A new poll conducted by CNN among Democrats and independents who might be Democrat-leaning has indicated that more than one-third think former Vice President Joe Biden would be the best candidate to oppose current U.S. President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

At this stage, more than two years out from those elections, there are 16 possible Democratic candidates who could decide to run for president, but Biden is still coming out on top. Despite the high number of candidates, Biden still took 33 percent of the votes.

Below him by a considerable margin was Sen. Bernie Sanders from Vermont with 13 percent of the votes, Sen. Kamala Harris from California with 9 percent, Sen. Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts with 8 percent, and Sen. Cory Booker from New Jersey and former Secretary of State John Kerry with 5 percent each.

Other potential candidates included in the poll consisted of New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and Texan Beto O’Rourke, who is currently challenging Ted Cruz for his Senate seat in the midterms. Attorney Michael Avenatti was also on the poll, but won only 1 percent of the vote.

The poll also asked whether or not Trump would win a second term, and while 54 parent said they thought he would lose in a similar poll earlier this year, only 47 percent still think so.

The demographics supporting Biden suggest that he is more popular among older voters, with 39 percent of Democratic voters older than 45, and just 26 percent younger. He also brings in a fairly even split between male and female voters, 35 percent and 32 percent, respectively.

CNN‘s poll was carried out from October 4-7, by SSRS, “among a random national sample of 1,009 adults reached on landlines or cellphones by a live interviewer.” They have specified a margin of sampling error of 3.8 percentage points, with a large figure for the subgroups.

Unfortunately for Democratic voters who seem keen on Biden getting back in the Oval Office, the former vice president has said that, at this stage, he is not considering running for president, per a previous report by the Inquisitr. On the flip side, he doesn’t seemed to have ruled out the possibility completely, but believes that there are any number of candidates within the Democratic party who could beat the president in 2020.

He has previously said that he would not make a final decision on his potential candidacy until after the upcoming midterm elections next month. Biden has also been vocal about getting Democrats to vote come November 6, and has been campaigning across the country for various Democratic senate candidates.