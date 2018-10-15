WWE News: In Celebration Of Stacy Keibler’s Birthday, WWE Released Rare & Classic Photos Of The Superstar

Stacy Keibler was one of the most popular personalities in both the WCW and WWE, and she was admired for her talent as a manager and as an in-ring competitor. Stacy Keibler turned 39-years-old on September 14, and the WWE released some classic photos of the superstar to mark the occasion. Though before Keibler made her way into the world of professional wrestling, she was already leaving her mark in the entertainment industry.

The former WWE manager was the Fitness Editor for Stuff magazine from 2005 to 2006, and she quickly became a huge name in the modeling industry. Before she was a model, Keibler was a dancer. She started dancing at just 3-years-old, with a background in ballet, tap, and jazz, as IMDb documented. At 9-years-old, the former WWE superstar was a part of AFTRA and SAG, and she was cast in several national commercials.

Kiebler continued her acting and modeling career, and she eventually became one of the first cheerleaders for the Baltimore Ravens. It was during this time when she auditioned to be a Nitro Girl for WCW, and fans instantly fell in love with her beauty and infectious personality. By the year 2000, Stacy was impressively attending school full time, dancing as a Nitro Girl on WCW Monday Nitro, and cheering for the Baltimore Ravens.

WWE

It wasn’t long before WCW recognized that Keibler’s personality shined as much as her beauty, and she was moved into a managerial role under the moniker of Miss Hancock. The former WCW manager had a program with many wrestlers, including Kimberly Page and David Flair, the latter she briefly dated both on and off-screen. As wrestling fans know, Vince McMahon eventually purchased WCW, and Keibler was reportedly on the top of the CEO’s list of WCW talent that he wanted to keep in WWE.

WWE

Stacy was eventually booked as the manager for The Dudley Boyz and got the nickname, “Duchess of Dudleyville.” Keibler went on to have programs with a variety of WWE superstars, including Scott Steiner, Test, Dawn Marie, Stephanie McMahon, and she got the nickname “Super Stacy” with The Hurricane and Rosy. In 2006, after turning down Playboy, Keibler moved on from the WWE to pursue other endeavors.

WWE

Like her wrestling tenure, the former WWE manager has an impressive acting career. Stacy Keibler has appeared or co-starred in a litany of television shows and movies, including Dancing With the Stars, Bubble Boy, The Comebacks, How I Met Your Mother, and Project Runway. Though she hasn’t been in the WWE in over a decade, Keibler’s lovable personality and talent still has wrestling fans talking about her today.

WWE

To see all of Stacy Keibler’s classic photos in celebration of her birthday, you can visit the official website of the WWE.