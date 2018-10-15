Teresa Giudice Appears To Respond To Joe’s Deportation News

It looks like Teresa Giudice has responded to the news of her husband’s deportation. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star recently posted an image on her Instagram account, which shows the Statue of Liberty covering her eyes with her hands and apparently crying or feeling disappointed. She captioned the image with several emojis of praying hands.

The Statue of Liberty holds values of hope and democracy, and is also considered the most important symbolic representation of freedom in the United States.

Teresa’s 46-year-old husband, Joe Giudice, is currently serving a 41-month prison sentence on charges of bankruptcy fraud, per an earlier report by the Inquisitr.

According to the court order, he will be set free in March next year. However, he will be deported back to his native country, Italy, upon his release because he is not an American citizen.

Per the report, Joe Giudice came to the United States with his parents when he was only one year old, and after growing up in the country he never felt like an outsider. Although Joe identifies as an American, the law of the land doesn’t accept that because Joe never applied for a citizenship.

Per a report by People, immigrants who do not undergo proper paperwork can be deported from the U.S. “if they are convicted of a crime of moral turpitude or an aggravated felony”.

“My parents are citizens. My brother and sister are citizens — they were born here. I just never thought to file for citizenship,” People quoted him saying.

Joe can appeal the court’s deportation decision until November 9, 2018.

During the reality show’s reunion in January this year, Teresa, who is also 46 years of age, showed some optimism about the possibility of her husband’s deportation and implied that she would move to Italy with her husband if a decision against him is made.

“Italy’s a beautiful place to live. I wouldn’t mind, you know, I’m just saying. Listen, whatever God has planned for me, that’s what’s going to happen. I will embrace it the best I can,” she earlier said, per People.

The couple have four daughters, two of whom– named Milania and Gia – recently took to Instagram to rally behind their father and posted pictures and emotional messages for him, per a separate article by People.

“My dad, who is the best dad in the world, needs to come home,” Milania said. “We aren’t done fighting dad. I can’t believe this is happening. I can’t imagine another day without you. We are gonna do everything we can to fight this daddy!! I love you with all my heart buddy #heartbroken.”

Gia Giudice also posted a heartfelt message for her dad on Instagram.

While most followers on Instagram sympathized with the reality stars, many also pointed out that no one is above the law and if they don’t respect the law, they must be ready to face the music.