Jeannie Mai Of ‘The Real’ Reveals Her Divorce From Freddy Harteis Is ‘Terrible’

On her daytime talk show, The Real, co-host Jeannie Mai likes to keep it — well — real. She hasn’t hid any details about her impending divorce from hunter Freddy Harteis, her husband of 10 years, and has even broken down in tears on the program while discussing it. But during an interview on The Breakfast Club radio show on October 12, she got really real.

One of the main reasons Mai and Harteis split up was because he wanted to have children and she did not — something she has said that she repeatedly told him since they first started dating. Their parting was said to be amicable when the announcement was made, but as they go through with all of the divorce details, things are turning ugly.

“I think it sucks. It’s terrible,” the 39-year-old said about the divorce on the radio show, according to Page Six.

“You wake up with a rock in your heart and you feel like you can’t really make it through the day because it’s just so heavy — especially when finances get involved, especially when people change.”

The former makeup artist said that money and ego are getting in the way of the finalization of the divorce, and that she is just now finding out who her estranged husband really is.

“One thing he always said, ‘You don’t truly know a person until they don’t get what they want. That’s when they show you who they are,'” Mai explained, and it seems as if Harteis is practicing what he preached.

What makes their divorce even more fascinating is the fact that just six months after officially announcing to the world that they were calling it quits, the Hollywood Hunter star revealed that he is expecting a baby girl with his new girlfriend, Linsey Toole.

When the three Breakfast Club hosts — DJ Envy, Angela Yee, and Charlamagne tha God — asked Mai if she thinks Harteis cheated on her, she said that she “was never really the type to really sit there and actually calculate and do the math,” but she finds the timing of his baby announcement quite “interesting,” according to People.

It wasn’t until her Real co-hosts and best friends — Loni Love, Adrienne Houghton, and Tamera Mowry-Housley — really pointed things out to her that she put two and two together.

Despite still being technically married, the Daytime Emmy Award-winner confessed that she was “creeping back” into the dating scene, according to OK! Magazine.