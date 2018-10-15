Prince Charles To Feature On New Commemorative £5 Coin

A special commemorative coin is being released in honor of Prince Charles’ 70th birthday on November 14. According to The Mirror, the £5 coin will feature an engraved profile portrait of the prince, and will have the words “HRH The Prince of Wales – 70th Birthday” around it.

The portrait was created by Robert Elderton, who has had a hand in other commemorative coins for the royal family over the years. His other works include an anniversary commemoration for the Queen’s coronation in 1993, and a portrait of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, for his 21st birthday in 2005.

It’s also not the first time that Prince Charles’ face has graced a commemorative coin, with such a series created for both his 50th and 60th birthdays. A coin was also created when Charles married Princess Diana in 1981.

Royal Mint director of consumer coin Nicola Howell has issued a statement on the newest coin being created for the Prince of Wales.

“It is an honour for the Royal Mint to mark such a significant birthday for the Prince of Wales and we join the British public in celebrating the occasion. It’s been a truly unforgettable year of royal celebration with the birth of His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge, the wedding of Their Royal Highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the big fifth birthday of HRH Prince George of Cambridge.”

While Charles’ face will be on one side of the coin, his mother Queen Elizabeth II will be portrayed on the other side of the coin.

The Mirror has also detailed the value of the coins in full: “The UK £5 Brilliant Uncirculated Coin costs £13, the £5 Silver Proof Coin is £82.50 and the £5 Silver Proof Piedfort Coin is £155. A Quarter-Ounce Platinum Proof Coin is £460, while the £5 Gold Proof Coin in £1,950 and the most expensive is the £5 Platinum Proof at £4,000.”

Preparations for the prince’s birthday are in full swing, with a documentary on the first in line also being created for the occasion, per the Inquisitr. His wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, is also said to be planning a special dinner for Charles to celebrate the milestone.

Prince Charles, who became the heir apparent when he was just 3-years-old, is the longest serving heir to the throne in the history of Britain, with a whopping 67-year wait. His mother bestowed the title of Prince of Wales on him when he was 9, and he also holds the record for serving under this title the longest.

At the age of 70, Charles is also the oldest heir to the throne in over three centuries.