Impact ‘Bound For Glory’ Results: Tessa Blanchard Vs Taya Valkyrie For Title, Tommy Dreamer Surprises Fans

Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory is airing live on pay-per-view from the Melrose Ballroom in New York City, New York. Bound for Glory features an eight-match card, including Johnny Impact challenging Austin Aries for the Impact World Championship. As the Inquisitr reported, Eli Drake conducted another open challenge, and former WWE superstar James Ellsworth answered the call. After Drake made quick work of Ellsworth, Impact Wrestling Hall of Famer Abyss made his way to the ring and choke-slammed Eli through a table.

Fans were also treated to an Impact Knockouts Championship match, as Taya Valkyrie challenged Tessa Blanchard for the title. The official website for Impact Wrestling describes the events leading up to the Bound for Glory championship match.

“Since she arrived in IMPACT at Redemption, Tessa Blanchard has run roughshod over the Knockouts Division. A third-generation wrestler, her legacy all but guaranteed her success but she took over the division with a forcefulness and dominance we haven’t seen in a long time, defeating Kiera Hogan, Allie and Su Yung. She insists she’s undeniable — she proved it in short order. “There is one person she has yet to overcome however: Lucha Royalty, Wera Loca Herself Taya Valkyrie. Taya was fed up of seeing Blanchard bully the Knockouts division and has some less than glowing words to say bout Tessa’s character and the match was on.”

This was a solid match where both talented wrestlers had their moments to shine, and Tessa proved that she is arguably the best worker on the Impact roster. The championship match had the usual formula of shine, heat, false comeback, and then comeback into the finish.

Toward the end of the match, it looked like we were going to have a new champion, as Valkyrie hit her Road to Valhalla, but Blanchard kicked out just before the three-count. For the finish, the champion blocked another Road to Valhalla attempt, and Blanchard hit her Magnum for the pinfall and to retain the title.

At Bound for Glory, Moose was booked to wrestle Eddie Edwards in singles competition. The one-on-one match went on for about a minute. Killer Kross, who was hiding in the New York audience, hit Edwards with a kendo stick, resulting in a disqualification. Just when Moose and Kross were about to continue their attack on Eddie, ECW and WWE legend Tommy Dreamer surprised the fans and ran down to the ring for the save.

Dreamer is a New York City legend, so the Melrose Ballroom roof was almost blown off from the cheers. Tommy told the referee to restart the match as a tag team street fight. This contest was a little chaotic, in a very fun way, and a little hard to follow because the cameras ended up covered with beer, a scene that was very ECW-esque.

For the finish, Edwards got the three-count on Moose with a small package, and Tommy Dreamer and his tag team partner were victorious. After the match, the heels beat down the faces at Bound for Glory, and Edwards was on the receiving end of a brutal double-team powerbomb on the edge of the Impact Wrestling apron.