Princess Eugenie Releases First Photos From Her Wedding

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank tied the knot early on Friday morning in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. The stunning affair welcomed 850 guests to witness the ceremony, with over 1,200 members of Eugenie’s charities also invited to watch the ceremony from inside the grounds of Windsor Castle. While the nuptials were also watched on television by millions worldwide, the events after the ceremony are traditionally kept private.

Once the couple had undertaken their carriage ride through the streets of the town, they returned to Windsor Castle for their afternoon reception hosted by the queen. Per Cosmopolitan, guests were not allowed to take photographs or use social media during the reception, much like with Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex’s weddings.

On Sunday, the couple released a few photographs from the wedding, including one showing Eugenie’s evening dress for the second reception hosted by her father, Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, at Royal Lodge.

The first two images were their official wedding portraits, showing the couple and their families in the White Drawing Room of Windsor Castle. Aside from Brooksbank’s family, the queen, Prince Philip and Eugenie’s immediate family, the couple is also surrounded by their flower girls and page boys.

The second, very similar image has the smiling couple with the rest of their bridal party, and minus the families.

While most of the little ones have clearly been persuaded to smile for the camera, little Mia Tindall, sitting front left in the photo, has clearly had enough of the day’s events at this point.

The third image is a beautifully intimate moment captured on camera. Following the ceremony, Eugenie and Brooksbank shared their first kiss as a married couple at the top of the steps of St. George’s Chapel. Halfway down the steps, they stopped and kissed again.

Afterwards, they were helped into the Scottish State Coach, and they were given a ride through the town center for fans to see them. Alex Bramall, who also captured their official portraits in Windsor Castle, was also waiting for the couple to catch a sweet moment in the carriage.

The shot shows the couple, seated inside their carriage, share another quick kiss as they passed through the town. The image is made all the more poignant by the fact Bramall edited it into black and white.

In the final image, fans could see Eugenie’s change of outfit for the evening reception at Royal Lodge. The black-tie event saw Eugenie opt for a pale pink gown created for her by Zac Posen, according to Daily Mail. The dress featured the same fold-over look on her shoulders, although to a much lesser effect than her Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos wedding gown.

With a high neckline, long sleeves, and a full length skirt, the dress actually seemed to cover more than her ceremony dress, although the princess didn’t show off the back of the gown in the photos. She also let her hair down for the evening reception, and went without the tiara this time around.

Brooksbank looked dapper in a crisp white button-down shirt, black suit pants and blazer, and a black bow-tie. In the image, while Brooksbank is smiling cheerfully at the camera, Eugenie is casting a loving sideways glance at her husband.

The couple also hosted a third reception on Saturday, in the form of a relaxed carnival on the grounds of Royal Lodge. For that, Daily Mail reported that Eugenie wore a custom designed Sam Dougal biker jacket in a shade of pale pink. The garment also had “Mrs. Brooksbank” sewn into it in diamante. Underneath, she wore a white mini-dress by Dougal in a much more casual interpretation of her wedding dress.