Tom Hiddleston On If Loki Is Dead Or Alive After ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Is the Trickster God really gone for good?

Warning: The article contains potential spoilers for Avengers 4.

There are so many unanswered questions surrounding the events of Avengers: Infinity War, most of them revolving around who is really dead and who isn’t. There were a number of major deaths before the infamous snap wiped out more than half of the film’s superheroes. One of those earlier deaths was that of Loki, played by Tom Hiddleston. Loki lost his life in the first battle against Thanos aboard the Asgardian ship. After attempting to trick Thanos, Loki is choked to death by the Mad Titan making it the third time the Trickster God has bitten the bullet before viewers eyes.

So is he really dead? Tom addressed the question that has been on fans minds since Infinity War debuted back in April. While attending ACE Comic Con this weekend in Chicago, the actor was probed about his characters ultimate fate. Comic Book documented the conversation between Tom and the audience.

“Listen… I’ve heard some amazing theories about this. I was in a park in London a couple of weeks ago, and some guys came and said hi, and they asked me the same question. They said, ‘Hey, listen, we need an answer to this question. All the other times Loki’s died’ — there’s been a few — ‘he stabs with his right hand. And now he’s stabbing with his left hand.’ I was like, ‘That’s incredible attention to detail,'” he admitted.

AVENGERS Star Tom Hiddleston Says Loki Is Redeemed https://t.co/Bif1GyPOLT pic.twitter.com/ft8c5w1grY — ComicBook NOW! (@ComicBookNOW) October 14, 2018

When his Infinity War costar Elizabeth Olsen pushed him on the question further, he responded with a simple “Your guess is as good as mine.”

Tom obviously knows the fate of Loki as he was on set for the filming of Avengers 4. This doesn’t necessarily mean he survived Infinity War, as time travel has been a rumored plotline of the final Avengers flick.

There are plenty of theories online suggesting how Loki could have made it out of Infinity War alive, with many pointing to the fact that Loki entered his final scene from off-screen. This could mean that he had a duplicate of himself sent into the room with Thanos and the Black Order while the true Loki remained off-screen.

The most important ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ question — ‘Is Loki really dead?’ (via @ACEcomiccon) pic.twitter.com/lAQYMwPuNX — FANDOM (@getFANDOM) October 14, 2018

The stabbing with the right-hand versus left-hand theory which Mark discussed at ACE Comic Con could also confirm the Loki fans saw in Infinity War was a duplicate, which the character has done in every film he’s appeared in since Thor debuted in 2011.

To find out the true nature of Loki's fate, catch Avengers 4 when it hits theaters on May 3, 2019.