Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson’s Split ‘Not Shocking To Anyone,’ Per ‘People’

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have split. The news was confirmed on Sunday that the couple had called off their engagement, and ended their relationship over the weekend.

According to an October 14 report by People Magazine, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s relationship ended over the weekend after only five months. The couple shockingly got engaged back in May after dating for only a few weeks.

“It was way too much too soon. It’s not shocking to anyone,” a source told the magazine, adding that the former Nickelodeon star felt like the timing wasn’t right with the relationship.

Meanwhile, fans took to social media to reveal their thoughts on Grande and Davidson’s split. Hollywood Life reports that fans were conflicted in their thoughts on the break up.

“I feel so bad for ariana right now. she’s literally had so much sh– this year none of which she deserved. if you even have the nerve to attack or joke about ariana and pete rn unfollow me,” one social media user tweeted.

“Pete Davidson headed back to Staten Island huh?” another Twitter user wrote.

As many fans will remember, Ariana was devastated when her former boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller, died earlier this year from a drug overdose. At the time, Grande posted a sweet video and message about her ex, and revealed that she needed to take some time off after his tragic and untimely death.

“Given the events of the past couple of years, Ariana is going to take some much needed time to heal and mend. She will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without deadline. She thanks her fans for their understanding,” Grande’s rep told the outlet back in September.

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s split comes just days after the comedian appeared on the Weekend Update segment of his show, Saturday Night Live, and opened up about his relationship with the singer.

Pete joked that he and Ariana needed a prenup so that she didn’t take half of his sneaker collection, and that he had to switch her birth control with candy to make sure she couldn’t go anywhere.

As previously reportedly by the Inquisitr, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s split comes just a few days after sources revealed their prenup agreement had been all hashed out, and ready for whenever they decided to walk down the aisle.