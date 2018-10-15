Donald Trump Claims He Didn’t Make Fun Of Christine Ford At Rally, But It Doesn’t Matter ‘Because We Won’

After coming under fire from critics and opponents for mocking Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony against Supreme Court Judge Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump recently said in an interview that he didn’t disrespect Ford. He also said that it doesn’t matter anymore because Kavanaugh won, per the New York Post.

President Trump was talking to host Lesley Stahl on CBS’s 60 Minutes on Sunday night when the topic was brought up.

While speaking at a campaign rally in Mississippi earlier this month, President Trump imitated Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony and mocked her for not being able to answer the questions about her sexual assault.

“I had one beer. Well, do you think it was — nope, it was one beer,” the president mocked Ford, as quoted by CNN.

“How did you get home? I don’t remember. How’d you get there? I don’t remember. Where is the place? I don’t remember. How many years ago was it? I don’t know… What neighborhood was it in? I don’t know. Where’s the house? I don’t know. Upstairs, downstairs — where was it? I don’t know — but I had one beer. That’s the only thing I remember,” the president mimicked Ford.

The crowd burst into laughter and applauded the mimicry.

When Stahl asked Donald Trump about the mockery, he said that he didn’t really make fun of Ford and added that the crowd was laughing and clapping because “the person [Ford] that we [were] talking about didn’t know the year, the time, the place.”

Going further into the discussion, President Trump suggested that it doesn’t matter anymore whether Ford was lying or telling the truth because she didn’t win the case, as quoted by the New York Post.

“I’m not going to get into it because we won. It doesn’t matter. We won.”

Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed to the court on October 6 after a bitter trial. Christine Blasey Ford testified against him and said that Kavanaugh assaulted her in the 1980s when they were in high school. Kavanaugh strongly denied the allegations throughout the trial.

During Justice Kavanaugh’s ceremonial swearing-in for the Supreme Court at the White House on October 8, President Donald Trump offered an apology to the newly-appointed judge and his family on behalf of the Nation for the “terrible pain and suffering [they] have been forced to endure,” as reported by NBC News.

President Trump added that the process of Kavanaugh’s confirmation was based on “lies and deception” and congratulated him on winning the case.

“You, sir, under historic scrutiny, were proven innocent,” Donald Trump said to Kavanaugh.