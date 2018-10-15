‘Avengers 4’ Toy Description Suggests New Villains

Is Thanos the only big bad in the upcoming 'Avengers 4' film?

Warning: This article contains potential spoilers for Avengers 4.

Just when you thought villains couldn’t get any more nefarious than Thanos, a new toy description details a new big bad in the upcoming Avengers 4. Thanos was always believed to be the main villain in Avengers: Infinity War and the upcoming sequel, but “Earth’s Mightiest Heroes” might have a new challenger on their hands besides the purple titan.

According to Comic Book Movie, images of new Avengers 4 merchandise was leaked online — and Thor and Rocket Raccoon are picture wearing brand new uniforms. It was the the Thor toy’s description which hinted at the movie’s newest bad guy, however.

“The Asgardian Thor wields the mighty Stormbreaker in his battle against new foes. Rocket teams up with a new crew to guard the galaxy against an even greater threat,” the description read.

“New foes” and “an even greater threat” as spelled out in the marketing materials are phrases that have fans speculating as to who the newest bad guy could be in Avengers 4. CBM is suggesting that the “new crew” description is referring to Korg and Valkyrie from Thor: Ragnarok — both of whom were noticeably absent from Infinity War. It was revealed that Valkyrie survived Thanos’s snap, as detailed by Screen Crush, so a team-up with Rocket is very likely.

Avengers 4 Toy Description Hints At Greater Threat Than Thanoshttps://t.co/vOSwP0Iwjg pic.twitter.com/LqdqKnl23D — Comic Book Resources (@CBR) October 12, 2018

Unfortunately, there aren’t any firm suggestions as to any additional villains appearing as directly concerns Avengers 4. The entire Black Order — Cull Obsidian, Ebony Maw, Proxima Midnight and Corvus Glaive — was beaten in Infinity War, so there aren’t any more children of Thanos around to do his battling.

A prominent new enemy would be a great way for the Marvel Cinematic Universe to set up Phase 4 and beyond, but the introduction of a new primary villain during the middle of Infinity War doesn’t make a whole lot of sense. The new threats that are hinted at in the toy’s description are more likely to be minor villains, not a figure to rival Thanos.

Introducing a character larger than Thanos in Avengers 4 would likely be perceived as an insult to fans, many of whom are looking for a glorious conclusion to the last 10 years of film storytelling that they have gleefully participating in.

Thor and Rocket have new suits in this ‘Avengers 4’ toy promo art: https://t.co/fdjtmuen4y — ScreenCrush (@screencrushnews) October 11, 2018

As the Inquisitr previously reported, a leaked description of the upcoming Avengers 4 trailer was released on Reddit — and was promptly removed. In the description, there is no mention of any other villain besides Thanos, possibly putting an end to the rather creative bad guy rumors.

Avengers 4 hits theaters on May 3, 2019. The film stars Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Don Cheadle, Josh Brolin, Danai Gurira, Karen Gillan, Paul Rudd, Jeremy Renner, and Brie Larson.