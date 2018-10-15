Kane Brown Marries ‘Best Friend’ Katelyn Jae In Tennessee

The young country artist is officially off the market.

Country music star Kane Brown married his fiancée of 18 months, music management student and singer Katelyn Jae, on Friday, October 12, just outside of Nashville.

People reported that about 200 of the couple’s friends and family members attended the wedding ceremony and reception, which were both held at Mint Springs Farm in Nolensville, Tennessee.

“We wanted something here in Nashville and loved the idea of having it at home and not traveling since we are on the road so much,” Brown and Jae told the magazine, adding that they both love the venue’s elements of nature, including the “huge lake, rolling hills, [and] trees.”

Jae called her gorgeous white wedding gown “simple, comfortable, and understated — but with a kick.” The 26-year-old blonde revealed that she wanted “something sleek and simple” and “loved everything” about the dress she chose.

Meanwhile, 24-year-old Brown wore a handsome black suit with a black shirt designed by Lanvin.

The newlyweds stuck to traditional vows, but exchanged personal letters earlier on their wedding day to express their true feelings for one another.

Prior to the wedding, the “Used to Love You Sober” singer told People that he couldn’t wait to “officially marry [his] best friend.”

“We prioritize time together, and make sure to have as much normalcy as possible with date nights and nights at home with our dogs, and we have a great appreciation for each other, and respect each of our careers and time to do their thing as well. We love each other but are also friends — it’s so important to have that balance.”

Following the wedding, Brown debuted a brand-new tattoo of his wife’s name, in script, on his hand, noted People. The “y” in Katelyn curves into an infinity symbol.

Jae and Brown headed off on their honeymoon following the nuptials, but did not disclose their destination.

It was a quite an exciting week for Brown. In addition to marrying the love of his life, he picked up three American Music Awards trophies in Los Angeles on Tuesday, October 9. The musician, who was also a presenter during the ABC telecast, was honored as the Best Male Artist Country, Favorite Album Country (Kane Brown), and Favorite Song Country (“Heaven”).

His sophomore record, Experiment, drops November 9 from RCA Nashville, and, on January 10, he will launch the “Live Forever Tour” in Duluth, Georgia, to support the album. Brown is bringing Granger Smith, Raelynn, Danielle Bradbery, and Jimmie Allen out on the road with him.