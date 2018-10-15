Trump Talks Kim Jong Un’s Atrocities On ’60 Minutes,’ Snaps At Host: ‘I’m Not A Baby, I Know All These Things’

'He presides over a cruel kingdom of repression, gulags, starvation…slave labor, public executions. This is a guy you love?' Lesley Stahl asked.

In his latest appearance on CBS‘ 60 Minutes, President Donald Trump touched upon many subjects, from the federal reserve, to Christine Blasey Ford, to Vladimir Putin.

Apart from discussing all of the above, Trump talked about North Korea’s brutal dictator, Kim Jong Un. Lesley Stahl, the host of 60 Minutes, reminded President Trump of atrocities under Chairman Kim.

“He presides over a cruel kingdom of repression, gulags, starvation…slave labor, public executions. This is a guy you love?” Stahl asked.

This question was in reference to Trump’s recent comments made at a fiery rally in West Virginia.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Trump talked about his ever-changing relationship with Kim at the rally, explaining how the two leaders had managed to go from brutally insulting each other to writing each other letters. Kim’s letters, President Trump said, are “beautiful.”

“I was really being tough and so was he. And we would go back and forth. And then we fell in love. No really. He wrote me beautiful letters. They were great letters. And then we fell in love,” the president said.

While clearly not meant to be taken literally, President Trump’s comments about North Korea’s Kim Jong Un attracted a lot of scrutiny.

Having listing Kim’s “resume,” Stahl was adamant at getting a substantial answer out of President Trump. Trump snapped back at the 60 Minutes‘ host.

“I know all these things. I mean — I’m not a baby. I know all these things,” he said.

“But why do you love that guy?” Stahl insisted.

President Donald Trump then backed off his previous statements, claiming that his profession of love was just a figure of speech.

CBS uploaded a brief video clip of President Trump discussing North Korea’s Kim Jong Un to its official 60 Minutes Twitter page.

Lesley Stahl on Kim Jong Un: "He presides over a cruel kingdom of repression, gulags, starvation…slave labor, public executions. This is a guy you love?"

The media — Politico for instance — has criticized President Trump’s tendency to praise and get close to dictators. But as evident from tonight’s interview, Trump seems willing to do whatever it takes to get the job done.

Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon offered a different explanation for Donald Trump’s alleged inclination to cozy up to dictators, remarking that the president is simply attracted to strong personalities, such as those of Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un, according to CNBC.

Nonetheless, many have praised President Trump’s efforts to denuclearize North Korea.

As Reuters reported, South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in went as far as saying that Donald Trump should get a Nobel Peace Prize for what he has managed to accomplish.