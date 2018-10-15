‘Avengers 4’ Trailer Description Reportedly Leaked Online

A Reddit post detailed the upcoming trailer, but was removed shortly after.

Warning: This article contains potential spoilers for Avengers 4.

The Avengers 4 trailer is expected to drop sometime in November, but it appears that fans can’t wait less than a month to find out just what the clip is going to hold. A rumored description of the upcoming trailer was posted on Reddit a few days ago describing the trailer in great detail, but it was removed shortly after it was posted. Since nothing is ever truly deleted on the internet, the description is making its way around the web and the fact that it was removed has many Avengers fans and theorists believing it is true.

Metro copied the Reddit post and shared it with its followers, and the trailer description goes into such great depth, it has fans thinking it’s the real deal. According to the spoiler, the trailer kicks off with a view of the damaged Infinity Gauntlet which fans saw briefly at the conclusion of Infinity War. There is a voice over from Tony Stark who says “We were destined to lose,” which leads into a shot of the Quinjet landing in Wakanda.

The jet is carrying Tony and Nebula, who were the last two characters left alive on Titan at the end of Infinity War and they apparently have been retrieved and returned to Earth. This scene also shows the reuniting of Tony and Steve Rogers for the first time since Captain America: Civil War. The two greet one another before the Marvel logo takes over the screen.

There is a flashback to the Battle of New York from the first Avengers featuring Loki, then a brief shot of M’Baku on the Wakandan throne taking over the helm from his friend Prince T’Challa who disintegrated in the last film. Black Widow is then shown in Hawkeye’s family home which fans will remember from Avengers: Age of Ultron. Thor and Valkyrie are then showcased on a Kree ship talking to someone out of frame who Thor describes as the “universe’s last hope.” This could suggest the appearance of Captain Marvel who is half human, half Kree.

Ant-Man is shown escaping the Quantum Realm, then traveling in time with Tony Stark as they reenter the Battle of New York from several years ago. Thanos is shown walking through the streets of New York with a sword and is also shown inside the Soul Stone with a young Gamora again.

Eventually, the camera pans to another shot of the Infinity Gauntlet as a stone disappears from it, suggesting the Avengers are succeeding in their fight against Thanos.

'AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR' Might Hold Secret to When 'AVENGERS 4' Trailer Releaseshttps://t.co/94NYUlS5Of pic.twitter.com/dPgzbKQycx — ComicBook NOW! (@ComicBookNOW) October 13, 2018

The end of the trailer debuts the title of the film, Avengers: Annihilation. This has been one of the rumored titles for months but didn’t have much steam behind it as many fans were speculating the subtitle was Assemble or Endgame.

The entire description, which includes more of Loki, Shuri, Hawkeye and Tony can be read on Metro‘s site. Remember, this trailer description leak is just a rumor at this time and nothing has been confirmed.

Avengers 4 hits theaters on May 3, 2019. The film stars Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Don Cheadle, Josh Brolin, Danai Gurira, Karen Gillan, Paul Rudd, Jeremy Renner, and Brie Larson.