‘Infinity War’ May Have Hidden ‘Avengers 4’ Trailer Release Date In The Film

Another day, another Avengers 4 theory. There are two big mysteries surrounding the final Avengers film which will close out Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Perhaps the biggest mystery of all is the title of the movie, while the second is when the trailer is going to drop. The two mysteries will likely be solved on the same day, as the new trailer will probably be the first time fans are told the title of the film.

For now, a new theory has come up regarding the release date for the trailer of Avengers 4, and as the Inquisitr previously reported, it should be happening sometime in November. This new theory zeroes down on the specific date, citing a possible clue hidden in the final end-credits scene of Avengers: Infinity War.

Comic Book is reporting on the new theory which suggests November 8 is the big day for the trailer drop. The new theory revolves around Twitter user Michael McCarthy who took special notice of the license plate of Agent Maria Hill and Nick Fury’s car during the end credits of Infinity War. The plate appears to read “118SMCH,” hence where Michael got the date of November 8. Michael did not offer up any suggestions on what “SMCH” could possibly mean.

'AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR' Might Hold Secret to When 'AVENGERS 4' Trailer Releaseshttps://t.co/94NYUlS5Of pic.twitter.com/dPgzbKQycx — ComicBook NOW! (@ComicBookNOW) October 13, 2018

In going along with the theory, this could also mean the trailer could be released on January 18 instead of November 8. A November release date would be much more likely considering the first trailer for Avengers: Infinity War dropped in November with a May release date, which is the same schedule as Avengers 4.

The Infinity War trailer debuted on YouTube on November 29, 2017, with the second trailer release following on March 16 of this year. November 8 would be a bit earlier in the schedule if the theory holds true, but it’s not a bad guess.

Well it is a 7 and not a 1. So according to you we will see the trailer drop July 18th two months after the movies release pic.twitter.com/fxHiAaSKax — Cooking Justin (@justinschu4) October 13, 2018

The only issue with the November 8 theory is the license plate itself. Some Twitter users noticed that the first number on the license plate looks more like a seven than a one. There is a slant in the shaft of the number, suggesting a seven is more likely. If this is the case, the theory is completely moot because that would mean a July 18 trailer release, which is several months after the movie debuts.

Avengers 4 hits theaters on May 3, 2019. The film stars Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Don Cheadle, Josh Brolin, Danai Gurira, Karen Gillan, Paul Rudd, Jeremy Renner, and Brie Larson.