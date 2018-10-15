‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Kristina’s Reaction To Baby Wiley Has Fans Speculating

Kristina has some soul searching to do on 'General Hospital.'

Friday’s General Hospital had three out of the four Davis girls on screen together. Alexis, Sam and Kristina spent some time having lunch, except Kristina wasn’t very chatty. Ever since she left Parker and returned to Port Charles, it seems like something is up with her. She blames it all on the breakup, but there may be more to it.

Kristina had a strange reaction when Brad showed up with baby Wiley on Friday. She seemed to look over at the baby and then excused herself quickly. Even Brad questioned if she was okay. She could have just been uncomfortable talking about exciting things happening with everyone around her. After all, she did later tell Valerie in the park that she was the only one who didn’t have any kind of plan for her future. Valerie listened and tried to encourage her. In a few days, Kristina will get even more help from both Alexis and Jason, according to SheKnows Soaps.

There has been plenty of speculations since the Corinthos daughter came back to Port Charles that she could possibly be baby Wiley’s mother who gave him up to Brad and Lucas for adoption. Nothing has gone in that direction up until now. Kristina’s reaction last week on General Hospital seemed to indicate that something was bothering her. It may have been all of the talk about babies that got her uncomfortable.

The writers could just be teasing fans, but it was a little curious that she reacted that way. She is trying to figure out what she is supposed to be doing with her life, so that could possibly be bugging her that even bad Brad is moving forward with his life, but not her.

Another scenario could have to do with Parker. Maybe Kristina was ready for babies, but Parker wasn’t, and that may have caused their break up. Alexis and Sam think that it’s just a phase that she is going through, but something else may come up possibly for November sweeps. General Hospital fans have taken to social media since Friday’s show to say that they are pretty sure that Kristina is Wiley’s real mother. Or she at least may know something about the adoption.

SheKnows Soaps also hints that Kristina’s future could be heading down a dark path. What does that mean? Whatever is truly eating her up may actually cause her to start drinking. She does work as a bartender at Charlie’s Pub, so it would be easy for her to do. She has watched Alexis go down that path, so hopefully that is not the dark path she follows.

Stay tuned to General Hospital in the next few weeks to see if there is something more to Kristina’s past than what she is letting on.