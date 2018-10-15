Top 5 Hottest Pics Of Victoria’s Secret Angel, Stella Maxwell, On Instagram

Victoria’s Secret stunner Stella Maxwell is not only famous for turning heads during her catwalks and making headlines when she is out with her girlfriend, Kristen Stewart, but her social media life has also played a big role in increasing her global fan base.

A look at her Instagram account proves that she exactly knows how to work the camera, and with 4 million followers, every photograph that she posts becomes an instant hit.

However, unlike many other models, Maxwell doesn’t seem to be interested in the drama that is often associated with the world of fashion. And to this end, she only posts selected photographs and Instagram stories of herself, per Vogue.

The 28-year-old Belgian beauty believes that style is all about confidence and the best advice that she has ever received during her fashion career is to be herself, per Harper’s Bazaar.

The model was recently in the limelight as she went to visit her girlfriend, Kristen Stewart, last week. Although Stewart has been busy filming the Charlie’s Angels reboot in Hamburg, Germany, she took a break to be with her romantic interest in Amsterdam, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at five of Maxwell’s hottest pictures on Instagram that made her fans go crazy.

In her most recent picture, she is seen flaunting her sexy body in Victoria’s Secret undergarments. The post received more than 44,000 likes within a few hours and fans drooled at her picture.

“[sic] So very beautiful and gorgeous hair, eyes, lips, spectacular lingerie, legs!!!!!!!!!” on follower wrote.

A few weeks ago, she posted a picture in which she is seen wearing a black plunge teddy. She struck a very sensual pose which immediately attracted more than 111,000 likes on the picture.

Last month, Maxwell shared a very sexy picture of herself wherein she’s seen wearing a barely-there red bikini. Within hours, her picture received more close to 200,000 likes and fans showered her with compliments.

In another picture, she is seen wearing a pair of jeans and a sexy black bra. Maxwell bent down and her cupped her breasts in her hands to provide a generous view of her cleavage. The picture was captioned “nothing but blue skies,” but most fans wrote on the post that they didn’t even see if there was sky in the pic.

Lastly, Maxwell teased her fans with a Instagram picture where she is seen wearing nothing but a black cheeky panty. The image possibly contains nudity, so we won’t post it here, but it can be seen by clicking the link above. The picture received more than 200,000 likes and close to 1,200 comments where her fans and followers begged her to show some more skin.