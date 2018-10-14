WWE Legend Chris Jericho Teases Appearing At Impact Wrestling ‘Bound For Glory’ Tonight

If Jericho does show up at the pay-per-view, and many factors indicate that he will, there is one likely opponent for him.

Former WWE champion and current IWGP Intercontinental champion Chris Jericho has certainly been making his presence known to wrestling fans all around the world. He made an appearance at WWE Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia on April 27, and just days later, he attacked Tetsuya Naito at NJPW Wrestling Dontaku on May 4. He was on tour with Fozzy on the same date of the All In pay-per-view in September, but that didn’t stop Jericho from making another surprise appearance, this time attacking his other NJPW rival, Kenny Omega.

Jericho has credited Don Callis, a commentator for New Japan Pro Wrestling and former WWE and ECW personality, for making his initial NJPW debut possible. More than a color commentator, Callis was named Executive Vice President of Impact Wrestling in December of 2017. Callis has said that he has interest in bringing both Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho to Impact Wrestling, and it looks like the former WWE superstar may be making a surprise appearance sooner than later.

Bound for Glory airs on pay-per-view on Sunday, September 14, at 8 p.m. ET. Recently, a fan tagged Jericho in a tweet, stating that he hopes to see the former WWE champion at the show. As seen in the tweet below, Chris Jericho gave a simple and vague reply.

While this may amount to nothing, for months, various wrestling insiders have said that the former WWE champion will be arriving in Impact Wrestling in the near future. If he does make an appearance at Bound for Glory, there’s an interesting scenario on how this could play out.

Eli Drake, who had a small stint with the WWE as Slate Randall, is holding an open challenge at the Impact pay-per-view. Drake has been holding a series of open challenges over the last several weeks, and he even wrestled lucha libre legend La Parka in one episode, but his Bound for Glory contest has a special stipulation.

Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory will air live from the Melrose Ballroom in New York, and Drake’s stipulation for his open challenge is that his opponent must be from New York. As Newsday documented, though he is a known Canadian, Chris Jericho was born in Manhasset, New York. His father, Ted Irvine, was a professional hockey player in the NHL with the New York Rangers, and Irvine was playing in New York at the time of Jericho’s birth. So, “The King of Bling-Bling” meets Eli’s requirement for the open challenge at Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory, and it’s possible that Chris Jericho will be making yet another surprise appearance.