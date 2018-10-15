Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx Hold Hands As They Arrive At Party Together, Per ‘Us Weekly’

When will actors Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx finally admit that they are a couple in love?

Despite being seen together numerous times over the last five years, the Hollywood stars have yet to confirm their seemingly serious relationship.

In their latest sighting, the former Dawson’s Creek star and the Beat Shazam host appeared to be more than just a couple of old friends.

On Saturday, October 13, Holmes and Foxx were seen holding hands as they boarded the Superyacht Utopia IV in New York City to attend the launch party for the Lumière De Vie Hommes men’s skin care line, according to Us Weekly.

“Jamie was holding Katie’s hand when they got out of their car and then they walked onto the boat together,” an eyewitness told the magazine.

“Jamie held her hand as she stepped up onto the ramp, and they looked very much like a couple.”

However, Us Weekly noted that once aboard the yacht, the pair parted ways and spent the evening enjoying the festivities separately.

The 39-year-old Kennedys actress reportedly spent her time in a private area of the boat while the 50-year-old “Blame It” singer took over the DJ’s booth and played ’90s hip-hop records for the excited partygoers.

“He really made everyone turn up and was a great DJ,” said a source on the ship.

The notoriously private pair were last seen in public together in late September in Atlanta, Georgia, where Foxx was filming the movie Just Mercy, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. They were photographed stepping out of a building together one day and working out together on another day.

One of their most revealing outings together occurred over the summer during a day trip to the beach in Malibu, California, where they “played volley ball, wrestled in the sand and, yes, shared passionate kisses,” reported Us Weekly in another story.

“[Katie] had this incredible smile on her face. She looked smitten,” said a beachgoer who secretly watched the two frolic together on July 21.

Holmes was previously married to actor Tom Cruise from 2006 to 2012 and they have one child together, 12-year-old daughter Suri Cruise.

She is set to start shooting the film The Secret with Josh Lucas this month.

Foxx, born Eric Marlon Bishop, has never been married before, but has two daughters from previous relationships, 24-year-old Corinne Foxx and 9-year-old Annalise Bishop.

He will next be seen in the movie Robin Hood, playing Little John opposite Taron Egerton as the title character. The flick opens in theaters on November 21.