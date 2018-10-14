GOP Pollster Predicts Republican Victory In Midterm Elections, Thanks To Brett Kavanaugh

'The Trump voters are reengaged,' said pollster John McLaughlin.

GOP pollster John McLaughlin is confident that Republicans will be able to retain control of the House of Representatives in November’s midterm elections because the Republican base got “energized” after the nasty confirmation battle of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

McLaughlin said Republican voters were infuriated with what they considered vicious, last-minute attacks against Brett Kavanaugh in the weeks leading up to his confirmation, and this galvanized and mobilized them.

‘We’ll Definitely Pick Up Senate Seats’

“You’re seeing Republicans in the areas where Trump did well go up in the polls because the Trump voters are re-engaged,” McLaughlin told AM 970 radio show The Answer in New York.

“If, over the next three weeks, they keep those Trump voters engaged, [then] we have a shot at holding the House. But we’ll definitely pick up some U.S. Senate seats.”

John McLaughlin was President Donald Trump’s top pollster during his 2016 campaign against Hillary Clinton. In the months and weeks leading up to the presidential election, all the polls had Trump losing big to Hillary.

At the time, McLaughlin remained undeterred by the polls, which he thought were skewed, and he remains confident now in the face of mainstream media headlines and polls projecting a “blue wave.”

the Huffington Post same clowns who lied the night before election posted this???????? to dishearten Trump voters @TrustTrump2020 pic.twitter.com/kV5FFVf1rA — LukeHanson.Photography❌ (@Luke4Tech) June 2, 2017

McLaughlin said Republicans should follow President Trump’s lead and play offense by attacking vulnerable Democrats like House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, who has been bleeding support from within her own party, Fox News reported.

“The Republicans, they need to play offense,” McLaughlin said. “The person who is the most unpopular national figure is Nancy Pelosi. And the Democrats are hiding her.”

“The president needs to take Pelosi on and expose her because she stands for higher taxes, open borders, fewer jobs. She stands for basically a weaker America.”

A recent poll conducted by Economist/YouGov indicated that most Americans want someone other than Nancy Pelosi to lead their party, Roll Call reported.

Fifteen percent of those surveyed supported Pelosi, while 32 percent wanted “some other Democrat” to lead House Democrats.

Poll: Democrats Want New Leadership

The Democrats polled also seem to want new leadership on the Senate side as well. Just 17 percent of respondents supported current Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, while 24 percent said they wanted “some other Democrat” to lead the party.

Nancy Pelosi has stated that she wants to continue her leadership role if Democrats win back the House of Representatives in November.

“It’s important that it not be five white guys at the table, no offense,” Pelosi said. “I have no intention of walking away from that table.”