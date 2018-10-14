Robert & Kym Herjavec’s Twins Make Their TV Debut On ‘Shark Tank’

Pint-sized sharks Hudson and Haven were part of a demo for a child seat carrier.

Robert Herjavec participated in a “bring your child to work day” and he didn’t even know about it. The Shark Tank entrepreneur had the surprise of his life when his wife, Kym Johnson Herjavec, showed up on the ABC reality show with their adorable twin babies.

In the sweet clip, which you can see below, Robert Herjavec was sitting on the Shark Tank panel with fellow sharks Barbra Corcoran, Mark Cuban, and Lori Greiner as they watched Arizona-based entrepreneur Nathan Day pitch his LuvBug child seat carrier. During the pitch, Day, who said he was seeking $300,000 in financial backing in exchange for 10 percent of his company, called on Herjavec to help him with his demo, according to People.

Herjavec, who welcomed twins with wife in April, agreed that he is “an expert” when it comes to all things baby-related. After the millionaire businessman practiced picking up the car seat with the clever carrying device, Day suggested that they get “the true feel of this” with a little more help. That’s when he called out, “Come on out, guys!” and Johnson appeared on camera with the babies.

Robert Herjavec couldn’t contain his excitement as he introduced the 6-month-old twins, Hudson Robert and Haven Mae, to his Shark Tank co-stars.

The Shark Tank star also teased his kids’ TV debut on Instagram by asking if fan thought the adorable infants would be making any deals.

The twins are the first children for Kym, but Robert has three older kids from his first marriage to Diane Plese. The 55-year-old proud papa has been a very hands-on dad with his twins, recently joking that he spends a lot of time at the diaper changing table.

“Will they be in diapers forever?” Herjavec joked to Us Weekly last month. “When you first have kids, you buy all these diapers and you’re like, ‘We’ll never go through that many.’ And then two days later, you’re like, ‘We don’t have enough. We need more.'”

Herjavec’s wife added that a recent “night out” for her consisted of driving to Target to buy more diapers.

Robert Herjavec first met Kym Johnson when they were paired together on Season 20 of Dancing With the Stars in 2015. In July, the couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary.

You can see Robert and Kym Herjavec’s twins’ TV debut in the Shark Tank clip below.

Shark Tank airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.