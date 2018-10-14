It’s A ‘General Hospital’ Ladies Reunion At Michelle Stafford’s Skin Nation Party

It was party time for 'General Hospital's Michelle Stafford.

General Hospital star Michelle Stafford is one busy girl. Not only does she play the role of Nina Reeves on the ABC soap while being mother to two adorable kids, but she also owns her own company called Skin Nation. She had a party over the weekend to help celebrate some recent successes for the cosmetics company. Many of her loved ones were invited to this special event — among them a few of Stafford’s GH co-stars.

The actress shared a few photos to Instagram recently, focused on the party in question. What began as a simple affair to celebrate Skin Nation quickly became a General Hospital reunion, one full of strong and vibrant women. Stafford began prepping for the celebration the night before, with plenty of flowers being displayed and lots of wine being set out for the get together.

Stafford said that it was her first ever Skin Nation party — and that she was so excited to be sharing the company’s success with her close friends and family.

The General Hospital ladies who were in attendance included Emme Rylan (Lulu), Tamara Braun (Kim), Brytni Sarpy (Valerie), Risa Dorken (Amy), Chloe Lanier (Nelle), Lynn Herring (Lucy), and even newcomers Briana Nicole Henry (Nu-Jordan), and Sofia Mattsson (Sasha). Also on hand were ex-GH stars Vanessa Marcil (Brenda) and Molly Burnett (ex-Maxie).

What celebration would be complete without cake? However, the cake offered up wasn’t just any simple confection. It was designed to be an exact replica of a retail box containing Skin Nation products. It looked like the real thing, but inside were layers of yummy cake and frosting.

Stafford explained the background of her company in another Instagram post. She said that she began researching harmful chemicals in food — and ultimately skin care products — after her sister was diagnosed with breast cancer. She also said that she had planned for the event to be in October to coincide with Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Now she has created her own line of plant-based skin care products that have drawn a great deal of market attention.

The mom-of-two pulled out all of the stops, slaying the party while donning a tight two-piece dress. As it turns out, Stafford has also created a line of women’s clothing — Scout and Jones. An artist and an entrepreneur, the General Hospital actress let her fans know just how much she loves what she does.

Our SKIN NATION party was a HUGE SUCCESS!!! Thank you to everyone who came out!! ????????????#IAMSKINNATION pic.twitter.com/InssSbQH1c — Skin Nation Beauty (@skinnation_) October 14, 2018

“This is a mission! I love this shot so much because I think you can see the passion and love for what I’m doing with this company!! You don’t have to scream to be strong, Ya know? Just be strong.”

You can catch Michelle Stafford — and the rest of her General Hospital pals — weekdays on ABC.