Sexual Predator, Roy Clifford Bebout, Arrested After Victim Escapes Kidnapping Attempt

Roy Clifford Bebout had a history of sexual violence.

Roy Clifford Bebout, a man from Mount Vernon, Indiana, is behind bars after his alleged victim escaped a kidnapping attempt before reporting him to local authorities. The 46-year-old was picked up and booked just before 4 a.m. on Saturday at the Vanderburgh County Jail. His is currently behind bars with no bond.

According to Indy Star, Bebout is facing a slew of felony charges for battery by strangulation, battery with a deadly weapon, criminal confinement while armed, and kidnapping while armed. Roy does have a criminal history of sexual violence and is currently on the Posey County sex offender registry as a “violent sexual predator.”

At the time of the altercation, Roy was out on probation after being sentenced to 45-years for a kidnapping and rape case back in 1998. According to Vanderburgh County circuit court records, Roy was convicted by Judge David D. Kiely of kidnapping, criminal deviate conduct, and rape.

According to the police report, a young female approached a METS bus driver screaming “he’s trying to kill me” on Friday afternoon. When police arrived at the scene, the young girl explained she was walking to work when a man jumped out of a Dodge pickup truck and threatened her with a gun in his hand.

Not willing to go with him without putting up a fight, the report reveals a struggle ensued between the young woman and her attacker. According to the young victim, Roy strangled her before handcuffing her and trying to stuff a yellow ball in her mouth to gag her.

While struggling with her attacker, she managed to gain access to pepper spray she carried with her and used it to spray Roy. After spraying him, she made her escape and headed straight for the METS bus.

The bus driver told the police he witnessed the alleged attacker hop into a red pickup truck and drive away shortly after the girl approached him.

When officers searched the area for potential evidence or clues, they discovered a cellphone which they later learned belonged to Roy. The police called a contact listed as “mom” and were able to confirm who the phone belonged to after speaking with his mother. She also confirmed he did drive a red pickup truck and was currently living with her.

During an interview, the female victim was able to pick Bebout out of a photo line-up. She told authorities she was 90 percent sure Roy was the man who attacked her when she pulled his photo from a line-up of six other men.

Police tracked down Roy in Princeton, Indiana later that same night.