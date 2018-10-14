'TMZ' says that the relationship is 'dunzo.'

The engagement of Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson has been called off and the relationship is over, according to sources close to the former couple.

TMZ broke the news that there was no major falling out, but the two agreed that the timing is not right for their romantic relationship to continue.

“We’re told the two still have love for each other, but things are over romantically.”

The relationship between Grande and Davidson took off quickly when the two announced their engagement in May after dating briefly. Recently the singer had commented on social media that she was struggling, suggesting that she needed a break from the public eye after the death of her former love, Mac Miller.

“can i pls have one okay day. just one. pls.”

The first sign that something was off in the relationship of Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson was last month when the two announced that they were postponing their wedding after the sudden death of Miller. Davidson had publicly stated that he had no problem pushing back the date of their nuptials because he knew she was having a hard time. The SNL cast member said he understood that Grande didn’t want to associate the two events in her mind forever.

Ariana Grande and Mac Miller had not been apart for long when she announced her engagement to Davidson, and she clearly is feeling the loss from the rapper’s sudden death.

Grande posted on Instagram after Miller’s overdose death that she was grieving her friend. She said in her message that she hoped that he had finally found peace.

“I adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will. i can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. i really can’t wrap my head around it. we talked about this. so many times. i’m so mad, i’m so sad i don’t know what to do. you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i’m so sorry i couldn’t fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you’re okay now. rest.”

Grande had been frank about the end of her relationship with Miller saying that she could no longer be a babysitter for his sobriety. After Miller was involved in a single car drunk driving accident, she had sent him a message over Instagram telling him to take care of himself.