Chris Evans Picks His Favorite And Least Favorite Captain America Uniform

Chris Evans appeared at Chicago’s ACE Comic Con this weekend, divulging tons of information to fans who were lucky enough to attend the panel. Sitting alongside Karen Gillan (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Lee Pace (Guardians of the Galaxy), the Avengers: Infinity War star spoke out about his recent emotional retirement tweet, the last line he spoke as Captain America, and even which uniform belonging to Steve Rogers that he favored over all of the rest.

According to Screen Rant, Chris’s favorite Captain America uniform is the stealth suit from Captain America: The Winter Soldier. The film marked the third appearance of Steve Rogers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the sixth uniform for the superhero. Chris previously sported a much more patriotic uniform in Captain America: The First Avenger and The Avengers, and went a little bit darker in The Winter Soldier.

Steve Rogers has worn nine uniforms in his six major movie iterations — and while they’re all fairly similar in design, they all stand out from one another in some way, shape, or form. With the exception of his costume in Avengers: Infinity War, the stealth suit from The Winter Soldier is definitely the darkest and most modern of the nine overall uniforms for Captain America. Captain America: Civil War saw Steve back in a more red, white and blue number — but it wasn’t as vibrant as its predecessors.

The Stealth Suit from Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Walt Disney Studios

When it came to Chris’ least favorite Cap uniform, he didn’t hold much back.

“I was really partial to the Winter Soldier Cap suit. I just like that it was kind of that all-navy number. To me, it just… we called it the stealth suit. I don’t know if that’s made it out of what we would say on set, but yeah, the stealth suit to me was just cool, but you know, I’ve loved many suits… maybe not the first Avengers (laughs), maybe not that suit, but the other suits were great,” he admitted via Comic Book.

The suit from the first Avengers film is rumored to make a return in Avengers 4, as Chris was spotted on set wearing an identical uniform. Iron Man, the Hulk, and Ant-Man all appear in the Battle of New York — either via time travel or B.A.R.F. — in the upcoming film, where they can be seen alongside the original Avengers Cap. The images were leaked from the set, causing many to question how all of these men could be together at the same time during the infamous battle.

Captain America returns in Avengers 4, which hits theaters on May 3, 2019.