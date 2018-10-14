Transgender Female Rachel McKinnon Wins Women’s Cycling World Championship

McKinnon says subjecting trans women to testosterone blocking violates their human rights.

Rachel McKinnon, a transgender female, won the women’s cycling championship for the 35-39 age bracket in Los Angeles on October 14.

McKinnon — who represents Canada — beat out biological females Carolien Van Herrikhuyzen of the Netherlands and Jennifer Wagner of the United States to win the 2018 UCI Masters Track Cycling World Championships, the Daily Caller reported.

Rachel McKinnon is a professor at the College of Charleston in South Carolina. She triumphantly tweeted a photo of herself wearing her gold medal on the podium at the cycling event.

“First transgender woman world champion…ever,” McKinnon gushed as she posed alongside her two vanquished competitors.

Allowing biological males to compete in women’s sporting events as transgender females remains a controversial topic, with many women athletes say their trans rivals have a competitive advantage because their bodies naturally produce more testosterone.

Jillian Bearden: Trans-Women Athletes Are Cheaters

Jillian Bearden — another transgender woman cyclist — admits that trans-women have an unfair advantage in athletic competitions because they have more naturally-occurring testosterone.

Bearden said in her opinion, transgender women athletes are dopers and cheaters.

“I’ve proven how powerful testosterone is from when I competed [as a man],” Bearden told USA Today. “The hormone provides a certain stamina that continues to charge you. It gives you that edge of pushing power.”

In contrast, Rachel McKinnon argues that whether transgender women have an unfair advantage is irrelevant because the important thing is to ensure that transgender people are not oppressed.

McKinnon said the cisgender population is just going to have to “deal with it.”

Rachel McKinnon: ‘Deal With It’

“This is bigger than sports,” McKinnon told USA Today. “It’s about human rights. By catering to cisgender people’s views, that furthers transgender people’s oppression.

“When it comes to extending rights to a minority population, why would we ask the majority? I bet a lot of white people were p*ssed off when we desegregated sports racially and allowed black people. But they had to deal with it.”

In other sports news, transgender male wrestler Mack Beggs won the Texas girls high school title again for the second year in a row.

Beggs, 18, beat out Chelsea Sanchez in the 110-pound division, the Guardian reported. He beat Sanchez last year in the finals as well.

Mack Beggs, a biological female, is currently transitioning from female to male and is taking low doses of testosterone.

Beggs had asked to wrestle against boys, but Texas public high schools require athletes to compete under the gender on their birth certificate.

“People think Mack has been beating up on girls,” Beggs’ mother, Angela McNew, told the Guardian. “The girls he wrestles with, they are tough.”