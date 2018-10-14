Aubrey O’Day Flaunts Backside In Tiny Bikini On The Beach

Singer and Reality TV star, Aubrey O’Day thrilled her fans Sunday afternoon by posting a stunning picture of herself on the beach.

Once again, the “White Hot Lies” singer’s Instagram post drew favorable comparisons to Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, Kim Kardashian.

One fan replied, “Ummmm, you look like @kimkardashian in this pic! #Beautiful@aubreyoday.” Another fan echoed the sentiment writing, “I almost thought you posted a Kim K pic.”

Other fans simply appreciated that O’Day took the time to share and brighten up the afternoon. One wrote, “This is my new favorite pic! You always give me life!” followed by three heart emojis. Another also admired the DK3 singer’s brains, “Intelligent and beautiful girl respect.”

While the actress typically represents a brand in her Instagram photos, she didn’t end up tagging a brand in this image. In the picture, O’Day is wearing a ribbed white cropped tank top, which she paired with high cut bikini bottoms. Her pink hued hair is damp and styled in soft, beachy waves, and her eyes are made up with metallic shades while she sports a nude, pink lip. The singer is lounging in the surf looking back over her shoulder towards the camera, and her backside is shown to full perfection even though there’s some sand from the beach clinging to her curves.

Inquistr recently reported that O’Day showed off her curves in a similar outfit last week.

Meanwhile, on Friday’s episode of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars O’Day revealed the strangest place she fantasized about having sex during a game of Truth or Dare, according to a Daily Mail report. She said that she and her ex-boyfriend Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio attempted and failed to join the mile high club at one point in their relationship.

O’Day recounted, “So Pauly never goes on a plane unless it’s first class, and he actually gave up his first class seat to come sit with me.”

Because he decided to leave First Class and sit in coach with her, the singer wanted to have sex with him. Unfortunately, it didn’t quite work out so efficiently.

According to O’Day, “We were like trying it every which way. We had a blanket over us, there was like this really strange man sitting next to us in coach. But we couldn’t get the dynamics of it right.”

For her, now the fantasy is actually completing the act in an airplane. However, it doesn’t seem like she’ll have that chance with DelVecchio because they broke up in July 2017.