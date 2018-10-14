‘He wants to do this forever,’ said an ABC executive.

Who knew that at the age of 60 Alec Baldwin would be such an in-demand television star? In addition to hosting Match Game, and appearing on both Saturday Night Live — as President Donald Trump — and Will & Grace — as Karen’s sometimes lover Malcolm Widmark — the popular personality is launching his own prime time talk show on Sunday, October 14.

The premiere of the actor’s new series comes just one night after he gave a much lauded performance on SNL, in which Baldwin recreated the president’s infamous meeting with rapper Kanye West. West was played by Chris Redd, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

On The Alec Baldwin Show, the New York native will talk to pop culture headliners in candid and in-depth one-on-one interviews. The hour-long program will feature one to two guests per episode.

The debut episode, airing on October 14, has the quick-witted host chatting with legendary actor Robert De Niro and sassy actress Taraji P. Henson. The second episode, airing on October 21, is entirely devoted to Baldwin’s discussion with reality star-turned-businesswoman Kim Kardashian West.

Other guests scheduled to appear on the first season of The Alec Baldwin Show include RuPaul, Kerry Washington, Sarah Jessica Parker, Mike Myers, Jeff Bridges, Regina King, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, and ex-Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards.

TV viewers got a sneak peek of Baldwin’s chatfest, then called Sundays with Alec Baldwin, back in March. ABC aired the Emmy winner’s frank conversations with comedians Jerry Seinfeld and Kate McKinnon following the Academy Awards broadcast.

“We’re not betting the ranch on this. This is something that is two people in a chair, so it doesn’t have to do American Idol-size rating,” ABC executive Rob Mills told the Hollywood Reporter.

“Alec doesn’t want to do 10 episodes and not get to do it again. He wants to do this forever.”

Jason Schrift, an executive producer of the show, called Baldwin a “curious guy,” according to TV Insider.

“It’s a unique opportunity to do a thoughtful, smart talk show, without a lot of bells and whistles. It’s less of an interview, and more of eavesdropping on a conversation…. [Alec’s] able to really just talk and extract whatever he can.”

The new ABC series is the former 30 Rock star’s second attempt at hosting a talk show. In the fall of 2013, he helmed MSNBC’s Up Late with Alec Baldwin. Unfortunately, the series only lasted for five episodes.

The Alec Baldwin Show premieres on Sunday, October 14, at 10:01 p.m. EDT on ABC.