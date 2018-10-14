‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Fallout From Billy Using Summer Could Become Deadly!

Stunning new The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that the fallout from Billy and Summer’s night together could end up becoming deadly.

According to the latest issue of Soaps In Depth, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) already warned Billy (Jason Thompson) once that she’d kill him if he ever slept with Summer (Hunter King). Now the deed is done, and what’s worse — for Billy it was an act of revenge against Phyllis and Nick (Joshua Morrow) for their one night stand a few weeks back.

Although Billy went to rehab, his actor — Jason Thompson — said, “Billy is at an interesting place right now. He didn’t go to rehab and come back feeling like he’s had a life-changing moment. He’s not coming back as this ultra forgiving person ready to say, ‘wow it’s all on me — it’s all my fault.’ That’s not what’s happening with him right now even though he went to rehab and it feels like a climax to this story, it’s not at all. The ball keeps rolling!”

Because Billy feels so hurt, he’s not too remorseful about what he did by using Summer to get revenge against her parents. That particular detail is what causes Phyllis to lose it, according weekly Y&R spoilers from the Inquisitr.

Get ready for blackmail, revenge, and rage this week on #YR! pic.twitter.com/1twmv20f4O — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) October 14, 2018

Thompson said, “Phyllis really hurt Billy. He shared everything with her and wanted an and honest relationship. So when he gets hit with the truth about Phyllis having slept with Nick, it all feels like a lie!”

Summer believes that there’s still a chance for her and Billy to have some type of relationship, especially with Phyllis out of the picture. Because of her hope, Summer struggles to understand what Billy tries to tell her. Initially, Billy is at least somewhat gentle, but when Summer refuses to understand what he’s saying, Billy ends up being unbearably blunt with Summer.

Hunter King — the actress that plays Summer — said, “I truly don’t think Summer understands what Billy is saying. He’s trying to let her down easy, but this fantasy that they could work as a couple has been built up in her head for so long that she can’t see anything else…Summer is confused and truly is not prepared for what comes next.”

Everything hits the fan next week, and Phyllis is just getting started. Given her history of destroying people who have wronged her, Billy should worry. Plus, although Summer isn’t daddy’s little girl anymore — and Nick is distracted — it seems that Nick 2.0 won’t let this heinous act of revenge from Billy slide either. The former Jabot CEO could be in for a world of hurt.