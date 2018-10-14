Monica Bellucci Wows Everyone With Her Age-Defying Looks At The 10th Film Festival Lumiere in Lyon

When it comes to Hollywood’s most ageless and sexiest beauties, Monica Bellucci always gets a mention.

The 53-year-old, who enjoyed the reputation of being an international sex symbol for more than three decades, still shows no signs of stopping as she continues to stun with her beauty and elegance whenever she makes a public appearance. In fact, just like a fine wine, Bellucci just gets better and better with age.

The Italian beauty attended the 10th Film Festival Lumière in France on Saturday and turned lots of heads per usual. She wore a beautiful black lace dress by Dolce & Gabbana that perfectly hugged her hourglass figure, and accessorized it with a bracelet and rings by Cartier. She also wore very light makeup which added to the overall glamorous look.

Bellucci was the first-ever actress to become the oldest Bond girl at the age of 51 when she starred in 2015’s Spectre. However, she defined herself as a ‘Bond woman’.

“I can’t say I’m a Bond girl because I’m too mature to be a Bond girl. I say Bond lady; Bond woman. But I’m proud to be a Bond lady,” she told the Guardian.

Bellucci has been quite active on social media and makes sure to keep her fans and followers updated with her activities. A few days ago, she posted a picture of herself on Instagram, where she looks stunning in a red off-the-shoulder dress and a diamond necklace that sits perfectly on her clavicle. The picture received more than 100,000 likes within a few hours.

Even at age 53, her fans find her absolutely gorgeous and sexy and shower her with compliments whenever she posts a photo on her social media. Commenting on the picture where she is seen wearing the red dress, one follower wrote,

“The most intelligent, elegant, charming & absolutely beautiful woman in the world”, while another one wrote that there are many beautiful actresses but no one is as genuinely beautiful as Bellucci.

The Italian actress started her career as a model and worked with brands like Dolce & Gabbana and Dior before making her way into Hollywood. She is considered one of the most beautiful women in the world, per Mandatory.

Bellucci has openly shared her beauty secrets with the world in many interviews and says that she is not afraid to lose her beauty with age. In an interview with the Daily Mail, she said that people are scared about losing beauty as the age, however, it’s something beyond people’s control. She said,