Chris Evans Clarifies His Captain America Retirement Tweet

The actor is setting the record straight over rumors sparked by the sentimental tweet.

Last week, Captain America himself, Chris Evans, had MCU fans in tears when he shared an emotional tweet regarding his retirement as the superhero. Chris was announcing he had officially wrapped on the Avengers 4 set and fans took the goodbye tweet to a whole other level with theories over what it could have meant.

“Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day, to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful,” Chris tweeted.

Rumors began swirling that this tweet meant a variety of things. Some were suggesting it was a confirmation that Steve Rogers doesn’t make it out of Avengers 4 alive, while others felt it was Chris confirming rumors that he would no longer be playing Captain America and the movie would be his final film as the character.

After appearing at ACE Comic-Con this weekend in Chicago, Chris spoke out on the tweet and tried to clarify just what he meant on the extremely popular post, which was liked over 1.4 million times. According to Comic Book, Chris’s tweet doesn’t mean he’s completely done with Captain America for good.

“I should clarify that I know I did tweet something that made a lot of people think that it was in someway a spoiler. I should clarify that regardless of how Avengers 4 ends, I would have tweeted the exact same thing. That last day of filming was a very emotional day and it was the culmination of almost 10 years of filming and 22 movies, this unbelievable tapestry. You feel a lot more emotions than I think even I thought I’d feel. And I felt it was appropriate to share the gratitude. I know it had a ripple effect but I am neither confirming or denying anything,” he shared with the panel.

Despite being one of the pillars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there would always come a time when Chris would have to give up playing the loveable superhero. Contracts for many of the MCU stars are up after Avengers 4, meaning there may be no more appearances from Chris, Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr., or Mark Ruffalo either.

Chris has been suggesting for some time that Avengers 4 would be his last project with Marvel.

When speaking with the New York Times back in March, he made an obvious statement which seemed to answer the question all MCU fans had.

“You want to get off the train before they push you off,” he admitted.

To see what fate lies ahead for Captain America, catch Avengers 4 when it hits theaters on May 3, 2019.